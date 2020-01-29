Woman begs lawmaker brother to drop anti-trans bill

A woman with a transgender husband and child has urged her lawmaker brother to abandon a bill which would ban surgeries and cross-sex hormone therapy for young people.

Christy Florence wrote a letter imploring her brother Brad Daw to ‘leave the decisions of medical care to the parents and medical professionals’.

Daw, a Republican, is behind a Utah bill which would ban surgeries and hormone therapy for minors, although a draft version would still allow puberty blockers.

His sister has a transgender husband, Alex, and also has a transgender daughter, but said her brother Daw ‘knows little to nothing of their journey’.

‘We have offered to be a resource for him and to help educate him on this important and sensitive issue. He has yet to take us up on the offer,’ she wrote in her open letter which was published in the Salt Lake Tribune.

In the letter, Florence said her own family’s experience gave her a ‘deep understanding of what is required’ to transition.

‘This legislation is unnecessary and punitive. It will cause harm to an already vulnerable and struggling population,’ she said.

Addressing her brother directly, she said Daw ‘knows little about the journey’ of transgender people and had declined to learn more from his own relatives.

‘Brad, I implore you to leave the decisions of medical care to the parents and medical professionals. Trust the experts,’ she said.

The proposed legislation would ‘punish supportive families’ by making them choose between prosecution or helping their child, she says.

Daw has yet to respond to the letter, but has previously defended the bill which he has drafted ahead of Utah’s new legislative session.

‘We want to do what we think is reasonable practice, which is put off that kind of one-way ticket decision until the youth is an adult,’ he said earlier this month.

Daw has been a state legislator since 2015 and previously held the role between 2005 and 2012.

Florence is a co-founder of Utah advocacy group Mama Dragons, which supports the mothers of LGBT+ children.

‘We celebrate, educate, protect, and provide the love and support families need to survive and thrive,’ the group’s mission statement says.

Utah is one of several states considering new laws on the controversial subject of transgender children.

Chase Strangio, a trans rights lawyer with the ACLU, said the legislative measures could ‘bring devastating harms to the transgender community’.

Medical bans which are now pending in Colorado, Florida, South Carolina and elsewhere could trigger suicides among young people, he warned.

However, the bills’ goals have been endorsed by several conservative groups including Alliance Defending Freedom and Eagle Forum.

‘We’ve got lots of legislators working on this,’ said Gayle Ruzicka, an activist with Eagle Forum’s Utah chapter. ‘We don’t let this happen to children.’

The Alliance Defending Freedom is also leading a nationwide campaign to prevent transgender girls from competing with other girls in high school sports.

Bills to restrict transgender students’ sports participation are pending in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Missouri, New Hampshire, Tennessee and Washington state.

‘Forcing female athletes to compete against biological males isn’t fair and destroys their athletic opportunities,’ says Matt Sharp, an attorney for the group.

But several groups are pushing back, saying that barring transgender people from sports teams often means they are ‘excluded from participating altogether.’