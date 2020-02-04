Woman calls 911 with toes after hands crushed changing tire

A woman whose hands were crushed while she was changing a tire on the side of an interstate managed to call for help using her toes.

The unnamed woman got a flat tire while driving on a rural stretch of I-95 in South Carolina on Sunday evening.

A jack holding up the car slipped while the 54-year-old was putting on the spare tire, causing the woman’s hands to get stuck between the tire and the fender, Colleton County Fire-Rescue said.

Over the next 35 minutes, officials said the woman was able to slide off her shoe, manipulate her cell phone and call 911 using her feet.

Her quick-thinking saved her life when her hands became trapped and she could not break free.

Fire-rescue crews were nearby clearing the scene of another incident and arrived in less than 10 minutes, the release stated.

The woman, from Charlotte, North Carolina, suffered severe injuries to both hands and all of her fingers, fire-rescue crews said.

She was trapped for around 45 minutes until a hydraulic machine was used by the fire department to lift the vehicle.

The fire department managed to free one of the woman’s hands by deflating a tire and then using a prybar.

Another fire engine then arrived and successfully freed the woman’s other hand by using a hydraulic spreader.

A spokesman said in a statement: ‘She removed the flat tire and was replacing it with the spare, when the jack slipped causing the car to fall, crushing both of her hands between the tire and the fender.

‘They [first responders]used a prybar without success and then deflated the tire to remove the air, however the car just dropped as the tire deflated. Using the prybar, they were able to free one hand.’

She was treated for her injuries and given pain medication before being transported to a hospital for treatment.

The woman’s current condition was not known.