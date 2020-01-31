Woman found in shallow grave after vanishing from a bar with two men died of an accidental overdose

An Alabama woman who was found dead and buried in a shallow grave two weeks after she disappeared died of an accidental overdoes.

Paighton Houston, 29, died of morphine and methamphetamine toxicity, according to Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates.

US marshals in Cleveland, Ohio, arrested convicted rapist Fredrick Hampton, 50, on Wednesday night in connection to Ms Houston’s death.

Hampton has not been accused of killing Ms Houston but was charged with abuse of a corpse after her body was found, according to Lynneice Washington – district attorney for the Bessemer Cutoff District of Jefferson County.

Ms Houston’s remains were found earlier this month at the home of Hampton’s relatives in Hueytown, Alabama.

The 29-year-old was last seen on December 20 last year leaving a Birmingham bar with two men.

Houston sent a text message to a friend just after midnight that said: ‘I don’t know who I’m with so if I call please answer. I feel in trouble’.

Her mother, Charlaine Houston, had previously described the text as ‘very concerning’.

Hampton will remain in Ohio until he can be extradited back to Alabama, the US Marshals Service said.

He was previously convicted in 1992 on first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy charges, according to Jefferson County records.

He served 20 years in prison before his release in 2012.