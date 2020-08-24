Infosurhoy

Woman missing from Dublin found safe and well

A WOMAN WHO was missing from Dublin has been found safe and well. 

37-year-old Michelle Dunne had been missing from the Clondalkin area of Dublin since yesterday. 

Gardaí have now said she has been found safe and well. 

They thanked the public and the media for their assistance in the matter. 

