Woman sues the TSA claiming she had her genitals groped by a female agent

A woman has filed a lawsuit after she claims a female TSA agent reached into her clothes and touched her genitals during a screening at a North Carolina airport last summer.

According to the February 4 lawsuit, the plaintiff alleges that an officer for the Transportation Security Administration was ‘effectively sexually assaulting (her) in the middle of an airport.’

It also says the defendant, who is only referred to as Robinson, inappropriately touched the plaintiff ‘for the purpose of sexual gratification and/or for the purpose of humiliating, dominating or controlling (the plaintiff).’

The lawsuit has named Robinson and the U.S. government as defendants.

Citizen Times reports that the plaintiff was traveling to Los Angeles, California, through the Asheville Regional Airport in on June 27, 2019, when she was told to submit to a ‘groin search’ based on her security body scan.

The lawsuit says the plaintiff specifically asked if the search involved touching her genitals and profusely denied consent if so.

Robinson reportedly assured her that the search did not, but during a TSA groin search an agent is required to touch individuals’ genitals.

During screenings, TSA procedures instruct that an agent’s touch should be limited to ‘sliding’ and ‘swiping’, the plaintiffs lawyers say.

They also note that during the sliding portion, TSA agents slide along the inside of the individual’s leg until the hand is met with resistance.

Swiping entails agents using the back of their hands to make swiping motions along the front of the groin.

According to TSA website: ‘The officer will advise you of the procedure to help you anticipate any actions before you feel them. Pat-downs require sufficient pressure to ensure detection, and areas may undergo a pat-down more than once for the TSA officer to confirm no threat items are detected.’

However, the suit says Robinson ‘insisted’ the plaintiff spread her legs further than the standard length.

A still picture from AVL security footage shows Robinson conducting the search, including an image showing the plaintiff’s legs spread far wider than the yellow footprints, the lawsuit says.

The plaintiff says Robinson said her shorts were ‘particularly short’, before she allegedly touched her genitals with the front of her hand and fingertips.

‘After (the plaintiff) involuntarily flinched as Robinson’s hand made contact with her labia,’ Robinson allegedly said if she resisted, the groin search would be conducted again, the lawsuit says.

No illegal contraband was found, the attorneys wrote.

The plaintiff is said to have immediately filed complaints with both the TSA and airport police, as well as made her claim to the Federal Torte Claims Act against the TSA in September.

By September 26, TSA said they would not acknowledge the claim unless more documentation was provided.

They wrote their organization will ‘not consider the claim without additional documentation for which they were not entitled.’

The plaintiff’s lawyers have hit back at the dismissal, saying TSA’s clear procedures left no room for confusion by employees.

‘Given clear and unambiguous policy and training to the contrary, no reasonable TSA screener or manager would have thought that they were allowed to put their hands inside the shorts of a traveler to grope the traveler’s vulva, nor to use the front of their hands to grab a traveler’s intimate areas during a standard body scanner resolution pat down,’ the attorneys said.

The plaintiff is seeking ‘actual damages for battery, loss of liberty, unconstitutional search, and any emotional damages stemming therefrom in an amount to be determined by a jury,’ the lawsuit says.

She is also seeking punitive damages, reasonable attorney’s fees and ‘cost of the action.’

This lawsuit comes after the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said travelers can sue the government over TSA screener mistreatment and abuse.

The judges made the decision because TSA agents have jurisdiction to act like law enforcement officers, including when conducting invasive searches.

They also noted that TSA agents wear uniforms with badges, are called officers and hold positions of authority.

The ruling overturned a previous decision from a district court that viewed TSA agents as just screeners who handle passengers and bags.

Despite initial rulings that said airports screenings are not actual searches because passengers consent to it, the appeal judges maintained that being able to explore a person’s entire body constitutes as such.

If the previous ruling had stood, according to the judges, travelers would have no ability to take action if they are assaulted, wrongfully detained or accused of fabricated charges.