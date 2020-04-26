Woman wakes up in bodybag after being pronounced dead by doctor

Her family have reportedly filed a complaint against the doctor, saying they purposefully announced her death as they no longer wanted to treat her

A woman’s family have been left fuming after she was pronounced dead by doctors – only for her to wake up hours later inside a bodybag.

Gladys Rodríguez de Duarte, who suffers from ovarian cancer, was admitted to San Fernando Clinic in Coronel Oviedo on Saturday morning after experiencing a severe spike in blood pressure, reports local newspaper ABC Color.

Just two hours later, her treating physician, Dr Heriberto Vera, mistakenly declared the 46-year-old woman dead of cervical cancer and handed a death certificate to her husband and daughter.

Undertakers then took what they presumed to be Mrs Duarte’s corpse to Duarte e Hijos funeral home, whereupon they noticed the body moving inside the bag.

She was rushed back to intensive care where she is currently in “delicate but stable” condition, according to ABC Color.

Her husband, Maximino Duarte Ferreira, has reportedly filed a complaint against the doctor, claiming that medics purposefully announced her passing because they no longer wanted to treat her.

“He assumed she was dead and handed her naked to me like an animal with her death certificate,” fumed Ferreira to local media.

He claimed that “they disconnected her and passed her off to the funeral home” without even trying to revive her.

But doctors deny any foul play. “He tried to revive her, but it was unsuccessful,” said fellow physician Dr Catalino Fabio, adding that Vera was unable to locate Duarte’s pulse.

She speculated that the patient may have suffered from catalepsy, a condition characterised by muscle rigidity and a complete lack of response to outside stimuli, according to Science Direct.