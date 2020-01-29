Woman who shared door cam footage of a UPS driver barely tapping on her door is being mocked online

A woman who called out UPS for failing to pick up her package has ended up getting mocked online for her history of taking to Twitter to issue company complaints.

Blanca Sordo, an attorney based in Florida, tweeted a video of a UPS driver barely knocking on her door before hurrying away, writing: ‘@ups I waited all day for you to pickup two boxes. This is what your driver did.’

The clip has been viewed more than 12.3 million times since it was posted last Thursday, but instead of people sharing her outrage, they made fun of her for always complaining.

In the video, the UPS driver can be seen walking up to her home with a slip of paper in his hand. He barely taps on the door before he turns around and tosses the paper on the porch.

Some Twitter users stuck up for the driver, arguing it was her fault for not leaving the packages at the door.

‘Unless the rules have changed since I had a call center job, if the packages are not outside & ready for pickup, the driver will just leave a return label,’ one person wrote. ‘It is not a knock & wait for you to get the packages service (& we all know that UPS soft knocks then runs away anyway).’

‘Your packages are supposed to be already outside by the door for pickup. So you waited all day NOT to place them outside for him. Write yourself a complaint,’ another added.

‘Blanca, you got time to rewatch a security cam video and post it to twitter to complain but you don’t have time to drive to the post office and ship those two boxes you waited “all day” for them to pick up. Okay,’ someone else commented.

While some agreed that she had a legitimate gripe, they noted it was undermined by the fact that all she does on Twitter is complain about companies.

‘Damn near every tweet on your page is customer complaints,’ one person wrote.

‘He was trippin but it doesn’t matter. She was gonna find something to be mad about. It’s her destiny,’ another person insisted.

‘If “Let me speak to your manager” was a Twitter account,’ someone else commented while sharing screenshots of her complaints to Burger King, Target, AMC Theatres, and Shipt.

‘@BurgerKing a 25 minute wait in the drive thru is NOT “fast food.” And thanks for giving me a cold burger and fries with all the toppings I requested you NOT put on,’ reads one of Blanca’s previous tweets.

‘@target You need to fix your in-store pickup and drive-up pickup system or eliminate it. Don’t let customers rely on a service you are not set up to provide effectively,’ she wrote in another.

A few people started calling her ‘Karen,’ the name that has become synonymous with a nagging, entitled woman who always wants to speak to the manager.

‘This one I get. But daaaaaaaaaaaaaaamn Karen. U complain a LOT,’ one person wrote, while another joked: ‘She definitely got that hair cut.’

Despite all the backlash, the story does have a happy ending. UPS contacted her and set up a time to pick up the boxes.

‘In all fairness I should update and say that @ups did make it right,’ she tweeted on Saturday. ‘They contacted me and arranged to pick up the two boxes the following day. I left them on the porch to avoid any issues.’

Blanca seemed to take the mockery in stride and changed her name to ‘Blemi “Karen”‘ on Twitter.

‘”Karen” is going shopping tomorrow. May the force be with you all!’ she added.