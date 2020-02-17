Women claim DevaCurl products are causing hair loss and scalp damage

Thousands of DevaCurl customers are claiming that extended use of the company’s treatments has caused serious damage to their hair.

The popular brand, founded in 1994 and marketed to women with curly tresses, stocks products beloved around the globe – but many are now alleging that they are suffering from hair loss, scalp burning and dandruff.

Late last year, Florida hairstylist Stephanie Mero started a Facebook group named ‘Hair Damage & Hair Loss from DevaCurl – You’re not CRAZY or ALONE!’.

Claiming to be ‘a personal victim of the products’, Mero told ABC last week: ‘My hair is fried. I have not seen damage like this from color, bleach, I haven’t seen damage like this from heat. This is different. The cuticle of the hair, it’s like it exploded.’

Mero claims she set up her DevaCurl Facebook group as a way for members ‘to support each other in a tough emotional time, confirm any uncertainties by comparing our situations, and stay updated on communications with the company.’

As of Wednesday, more than 40,500 Facebook users have joined the group.

Elsewhere, several women have been sharing photos of their scalps and hair on Twitter, alleging the damage has been done by DevaCurl.

And last week , more DevaCurl scrutiny came when influencer Ayesha Malik uploaded a titled ‘Why I Stopped Using DevaCurl’.

In the 16 minute clip, Malik claims she was a devotee of the brand and used their products for six years.

As an unofficial ambassador of DevaCurl, she says she was even paid by the company to promote their goods.

However, Malik goes on to tells viewers that the products dried out her hair, damaged her curls and caused her scalp to feel as if it was ‘on fire some days’.

‘If you’re currently using these products – stop immediately!’ Malick urges.

‘I do not recommend them. Do not use these products, do not give them to your friends, do not donate them to a women’s shelter.’

However, in the comments section she cautions fans against disposing of their DevaCurl goods.

‘Do not throw away your DevaCurl products. Save them. I believe there will be a testing phase for the class action lawsuit. You may be compensated for your hair loss and scalp issues,’ she writes.

Legal proceedings are already underway, however, with Dallas law firm Christiansen Davis LLC ‘ investigating products sold under the DevaCurl brand name’ as of December 2019.

The law firm’s website states: ‘We believe these products, particularly the ‘No-Poo [shampoo]products, may lead to hair loss and damage as well as other injuries to the hair and scalp.’

Meanwhile, NBC reports that Chicago practice Kozonis & Klinger filed a separate complaint against DevaCurl on Monday.

They are reportedly accusing the company of ‘unambiguously having knowledge of hair loss and irritation’ caused by its products.

DevaCurl has hit back, stating that their shampoos and conditioners are ‘subject to rigorous and thorough testing’.

In a statement last week, they added: ‘We don’t speculate on why some people are attributing the challenges with their curls to our products. [However] As part of our ongoing commitment to product safety and the satisfaction of our Deva Community, we are conducting additional testing with an independent party’.

On Tuesday, the company issued a second statement saying they are setting up a ‘curl council’ in which they will consult with ‘trusted medical professionals’.

‘To our beloved curl community – nothing is more important to us than you,’ the statement reads.

‘We always want your curls to be a source of pride, never anxiety. This is at the center of what our brand stands for and what our professional stylist community has helped to encourage over the last 20 years.

‘We’ve heard you and recognize that any changes to your hair – for whatever reason – demand a special type of attention that safety tests alone can’t address. That’s why we’re partnering with medical professionals, dermatologists, industry experts, professional stylists, and members of our curl community to better address your needs and concerns.’