Work from home: Should YOU work from home? Latest advice

CORONAVIRUS cases in the UK are soaring and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to work from home. Should you work from home? Here is the latest advice.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced drastic new measures to combat coronavirus on Monday. Mr Johnson spoke to the nation from Downing Street and said, among other important updates, people should work from home.

Who should work from home? The Prime Minister said the UK need people who “can work from home” to do so. The statement did not clarify exactly which work groups should stay at home, however, home working, Mr Johnson said, should begin in earnest. The obvious step would seem to be that anyone with an office job can work at home, but that’s not necessarily the case.

Employees with direct customer contact, such as restaurant workers, service workers or other workers for whom direct contact is required can’t work at home. And there are some jobs that may be problematic if working from home is required, such as production supervisors in a factory. Mr Johnson said: “We need people to start working from home where they possibly can, and you should avoid clubs pubs, theatres and other such social venues.” Employees working in healthcare and in supermarkets will not be told to stay at home, as they are needed to keep the nation running. Teachers will also continue to work as schools across the country remain open.

The number of cases has spiralled faster than experts thought, prompting the Government to push ahead with measures quickly. He added: ”It looks as though we are approaching the fast growth part of the upward curve. “We are asking people to do something difficult and that will disrupt their lives.” British people have also been told they need to stop non-essential social contact and avoid clubs, pubs, theatres.

All unnecessary travel will also be advised against as the coronavirus outbreak accelerates towards the fast growth phase. The Prime Minister added: ”Now is the time for everyone to stop non essential contact with others and to stop all unnecessary travel.” He said anyone with symptoms of the coronavirus should isolate along with their entire household for 14 days. The Prime Minister said: “It looks as though we are now approaching the fast growth part of the upward curve and without drastic action cases could double every five or six days.”

How many people in the UK have coronavirus? Officially, a bit more than 1,500 people in the UK have tested positive for coronavirus. However, the number, officials say, are likely much higher. Some 20 people have recovered while 36 have died so far of the pandemic.

