Working from home UK: Should I be working from home?

BORIS JOHNSON held a press conference on Thursday to deliver the latest public health advice on the coronavirus outbreak in the UK, including self-isolation measures. Should I be working from home?

The coronavirus outbreak is now deemed a global pandemic and as a result new precautions are in place in the UK. The Prime Minister has advised that anyone showing symptoms of the illness, no matter how mild, should stay at home for the next seven days.

Any Brits who have mild symptoms must immediately self-isolate for a week as the UK moves into the delay phase of its coronavirus battle plan. It is understood the guidance applies to anyone who has a persistent cough or a temperature. Those self-isolating with mild symptoms are not advised to call 111. The Prime Minister said at a press conference: “I must level with you and level with the British public. Many more families are going to lose loved ones before their time.”

People that meet the self-isolation criteria should therefore work from home if they are not too ill to do so. To protect the economy from COVID-19 and the knock-on effects the virus will have on workers, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a range of measures in his Budget on Wednesday. Mr Sunak said £2bn would be allocated to cover up to 2m firms with fewer than 250 employees that lose out because staff are off sick. A series of cheap loans would also be on offer while smaller firms in some of the hardest-hit industries, like retail and museum and tourist attractions, would not have to pay business rates. A further £1bn would cover compensation for people on benefits who become sick.

Today’s advice is a major ramping up of current advice, which advises people only to self-isolate if they have been in contact with an infected person or hotspot area or are told to by NHS 111. Government officials hope the self-isolation move will push down the peak of the virus by 20 percent. The Government is also in the planning stage of considering cancelling non-urgent surgery in the NHS to free up space if needed. It is also considering suspending sporting fixtures though that is not happening immediately.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the change following a COBRA meeting chaired by Boris Johnson – and revealed mass gatherings will be cancelled in Scotland from next week. Moving into the ‘delay’ phase means the UK is now on its second of four phases to deal with the virus. It means officials may soon give up on tracing each patient’s contact and instead focus on “social distancing”. The objective is to slow down the spread of coronavirus and reduce numbers infected at the peak.

Mr Johnson warned “many more families are going to lose loved ones before their time”. He said: “It’s clear that coronavirus will continue to spread across the world and our country over the next few months.” He also described the outbreak as the “worst public health crisis for a generation” and the number of cases could be “much higher” than had been confirmed. The new measures that are being put in place and they include: Staying at home for seven days if you have, however mild, a new continuous cough or higher temperature

Advise all those over-70s not to go on cruises

Advise against international school trips

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? The virus is a new strain of coronavirus that has not been previously seen in humans, though it shares symptoms with known variants. The most common symptoms in the pathogen family include fever, coughing, shortness of breath and breathing problems. In the most severe cases, the symptoms can develop into kidney failure, pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome and even death.

