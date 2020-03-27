Working from home warning: How to protect your money amid coronavirus outbreak

WORKING FROM HOME may save money in the short term, but there could be hidden costs. Here is how to protect your money amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Working from home brings with it the perks of making food in your own kitchen, no commute and being able to work in your pyjamas. This could save money on things like petrol or train tickets, buying coffee or lunches out and any trips to the pub after work. However, there may be some added costs when you turn your home into your office.

Ultimately, household bills could increase as you are using more electricity, gas and water staying at home. Now with the closure of schools, your house may be busy with people when usually it would be quiet. The extra heating, cooking, and general added electricity use can start to add up. But there are ways around this, and methods to knock down the price of your monthly bills.

Sally Francis-Miles, money expert at MoneySuperMarket, said: “The impact of the coronavirus on the UK economy is already significant and may grow more severe, so it’s understandable to be worried about what this means for your personal finances. “However, there are a number of steps you can take to ensure you are in a strong position to overcome the challenges of the coming months. “Most important is being proactive by looking at your household expenditure and identifying where savings can be made.” With some of the UK facing reduced income due to the COVID-19 outbreak, paying the mortgage may be a worry. Ms Francis-Miles said: “If you are concerned about your ability to pay your mortgage or other debts, you should speak directly to your bank, building society or credit card provider.

“Following the Chancellor’s announcement on Tuesday, three-month mortgage holidays have been introduced for those worst impacted by the coronavirus, so if you think you could be eligible for such an arrangement, you should contact your provider. “For all other debts, decisions will be made on a case by case basis, but banks are required to take into consideration your personal circumstances, so be proactive and talk to them about your options.” Tips for reducing household bills from MoneySuperMarket After the Government advised Britons to practice social distancing, many of us will be spending more time at home, which means that energy bills could increase as a result. If you’re on a standard variable tariff, make sure you check whether there’s a cheaper tariff out there for you – it takes five minutes to switch and you could save almost £250 pounds.

The Government has also announced measures to help protect vulnerable customers during the coronavirus pandemic. If you are a prepayment or pay-as-you-go customer and are worried about your energy payments, you can get in touch with your energy provider for help. If you’re working remotely, you should check your home insurance policy to guarantee it covers working from home, as not all policies do. If you haven’t switched home insurance provider for a while or if your policy is up for renewal, now is the time to shop around for a better deal – you could save up to £902.

If you have interest on a credit card, you could think about taking out a zero percent balance transfer card, which will help you spread out the cost over a period of time – in some cases, as long as two years. Just be sure to make at least the minimum repayment each month and pay off the balance before the zero percent interest-free period ends to avoid any charges. After Thursday’s historic second interest rate cut by the Bank of England, now could be a good time to borrow. If you’re thinking of doing so, make sure you do it in the cheapest way possible. Whether this is looking at a zero percent interest purchase credit card, or a current account with an interest-free overdraft, it pays to research several products before committing to a decision.

The Government has announced a three-month mortgage holiday for those in difficulty due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, if your current mortgage deal is ending, it might be worth looking into remortgaging to a deal with a better rate. If you are on a variable rate, now’s the time to switch to a fixed rate deal if you can. Deals can be much cheaper and you could save hundreds of pounds every month, in turn freeing up some much-needed cash.

If you’re struggling to make repayments, speak to your bank or loan or credit card provider about whether you can take a break from repayments. Providers must take your personal situation into consideration and agreeing a repayment holiday will prevent you from defaulting on your mortgage repayments, which will affect your credit profile. If you haven’t changed current accounts in a while, there are a wealth of deals available – and some are offering up to £100 cash incentives just to switch.