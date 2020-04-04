Working Tax Credit increase: Will furlough affect your Working Tax Credit?

CHANCELLOR Rishi Sunak announced that because of the coronavirus outbreak, Working Tax Credit will increase. Will furlough affect your working tax credit?

Working Tax Credit will increase by £20, up to £86.67 a week for one year from April 6 because of the coronavirus outbreak. Working Tax Credits are used as income support for low income earners in the UK, although the scheme has largely been replaced by Universal Credit for most people.

There’s no set limit for income because it depends on your circumstances and those of your partner. The Government website provides an example of “£18,000 for a couple without children or £13,100 for a single person without children – but it can be higher if you have children, pay for approved childcare or one of you is disabled.” According to the Government, if you are earning less because you have been put on furlough, your Working Tax Credit payment might change. The amount you receive will most likely go up if your income has been reduced.

Jayne Harrison, Head of Employment Law at Richard Nelson LLP, told Express.co.uk: “The current Coronavirus crisis means that HMRC is continuing to treat employees who have been furloughed as if they are continuing to work their normal hours, even though they are not working. “This will be valid for at least 8 weeks, meaning there will be no change to the working tax credit entitlement of these furloughed employees during this period. “Employees who have been furloughed do not need to inform HMRC of their change in position. “If this continues after 8 weeks, employees should revisit the situation to assess if the government advice has changed on whether they must update HMRC.” Jennie Brown, Tax Partner at Streets Chartered Accountants, agreed – saying

She said: “If you are furloughed through the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme your employer may be entitled to a grant to cover up to 80 percent of your salary up to a maximum of £2,500. “Due to the current Coronavirus crisis, HM Revenue & Customs has confirmed they will treat you as continuing to work your normal hours, meaning those before you were furloughed, for at least 8 weeks. “There will, therefore, be no change to your working tax credit entitlement during that period and we are waiting for further guidance to understand what would happen after 8 weeks. “You do not need to tell HM Revenue & Customs when you are furloughed temporarily, but if it is still ongoing after 8 weeks you should check the Government website to see if this period has been extended or whether you need to report the change. “The much-awaited further guidance in this area will help to make this much clearer for those who are furloughed beyond 8 weeks.”

You will need to contact HMRC to see if you are eligible to receive more money if you have been put on furlough. The increase in Working Tax Credits is part of the Government’s response to the coronavirus crisis. The Job Retention Scheme was brought in by Chancellor Rishi Sunak to help businesses keep employees and stop the country falling into economic ruin. The job scheme will cover the cost of wages up to 80 percent, backdated to March 1 and will be open for a period of three months initially. The scheme will be reviewed during that time and potentially extended for longer if necessary. All employees in the UK who are recipients of a salary via a pay as you earn scheme are eligible for the scheme.