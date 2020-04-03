World Markets LIVE: FTSE plummets 6%, Dow rallies – experts warn ‘not out of woods yet’

THE FTSE 100 has continued to plummet but the Dow Jones has rallied, but experts have warned they “aren’t out of the woods yet” as global stock markets continue to experience turbulent conditions from the coronavirus outbreak.

The UK-based FTSE 100, the share index of the 100 companies listed on the London Stock Exchange with the highest market capitalisation, has today sunk 5.4 percent by 313.31 points to 5,502.42. The stock market has rallied this week after experiencing sharp falls over recent weeks, before dropping again since opening this morning, but still set to end the week 300 points up. Fiona Cincotta, an analyst at City Index, said: “The FTSE has opened on the back foot, snapping three straight sessions of gains.”

But she said it still leaves the index on course for a gain of around 10 percent since last Friday – its first week in the green since early February. She added: “The big question is whether this is a false floor or whether it is the start of a more meaningful advance. “The awful data is only just starting to show through. Chinese industrial profits slumped by the most on record. Italian and French consumer confidence is expected to plunge.” The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which measures the stock performance of 30 large companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States, has surged more than 20 percent this week.

It plummeted more than 300 points during early morning trading but has bounced back to 21,670.14, and is on course for its biggest weekly gain since 1938. But Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial, tweeted: “We aren’t out of the woods quite yet.” He warned the bear market in 2008 and 2009 saw a 27 percent rally before plummeting massively by 56 percent.

The Dow Jones dropped 4.1 percent by 930 points to 21,612.93. The S&P fell 3.4 percent to 2,541.45, while the Nasdaq Composite Index slumped 3.8 percent to 7,502.38. But despite today’s disappointing showings, all three major indices finished the week with solid gains. The House of Representatives has approved a $2.2trillion aid package – the largest in American history – to help people and companies cope with an economic downturn caused by the coronavirus outbreak. President Donald Trump is expected to quickly sign the stimulus package into law. The US has surpassed China and Italy as the country with the most coronavirus cases, passing 85,000, and the death toll exceeding 1,200. Massud Ghaussy, senior analyst at Nasdaq IR Intelligence in New York, warned: “We have still not fully understood the degree of the economic impact. “Currently, from a policymaker’s perspective, it’s a relative balance between managing the spread of the virus and opening the economy.”

Holiday giant TUI will receive a £1.6 billion emergency loan from the German federal government as it battles for survival amid the coronavirus crisis. The loan, which requires final appraoval from the firm’s banks, would be one of the biggest issued so far through German public lender KfW. TUI chief executive Fritz Joussen said: “We are currently facing unprecedented international travel restrictions. As a result, we are temporarily a company with no product and no revenue. This situation must be bridged.” David Madden of CMC Markets said: “The rising number cases in countries like the UK, Spain and Italy has chipped away at market confidence.” “The lack of a coordinated and robust response from the EU has left some traders worried too. “Individual governments have revealed recuse plans recently, but without an overarching programme from the EU, there is a feeling there isn’t a huge amount of solidarity doing the rounds.” Sterling has jumped more than a percentage point (1.2 percent) against the euro today, reaching €1.1198. The British currency experienced an even bigger surge against the US dollar, increasing 1.56 percent to $1.2396. The London-based FTSE 100 has closed for the week, down 305.40 points for the day at 5510.33.

Oil prices have fallen sharply today as global markets continue to struggle with the impact from the coronavirus outbreak. US Crude is down by 5.15 percent, Brent Crude by 4.89 percent, gasoline by 4.42 percent and natural gas by 1.36 percent. The car manufacturer stopped output on both sides of the Atlantic because of the coronavirus outbreak, but the move has cost it as massive £1.8billion. But chief executive Herbert Diess INSISTED the action is critical to overcome the COVID-19 crisis. The global banking giant, which wants to cut 18,000 jobs by the end of 2022, has joined rivals including HSBC and Lloyds in performing a u-turn. Deutsche Bank said in a memo to staff: “To avoid additional emotional distress in the current environment, we will defer new communications of individual restructuring actions to potentially affected employees,” the Frankfurt-based bank said in a memo to staff. “The pause will be in place until we see a return to greater stability in the world around us.” Last year, chief executive Christian Sewing announced a wide-ranging job cuts programme to take place over the next three years as part of attempts to restore the Frankfurt-based bank to profitability after heavy losses. The bloc’s leaders have failed to agree on a joint strategy for a stimulus package as the coronavirus outbreak blows huge holes in leading economies. Germany and the Netherlands blocked a call from France, Italy and Spain to issue joinjt bonds to help finance a recovery. The EU27 are also at odds over setting up a credit line worth two percent of their economic output from the European Stability Mechanism bailout fund of the 19-member single-currency zone. They have now told their finance ministers to finalise the details within the next two weeks.