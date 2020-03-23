World War Z Update Today: 1.15 Patch Notes for PS4, Xbox crossplay game changes

World War Z is releasing a new update on PS4, Xbox One and PC today. Here’s a look at the new features, updates, bug fixes and patch notes.

World War Z is releasing a new game update today, bringing the latest major update to PS4, Xbox One and PC players.

World War Z Update 1.15 is now available for download across all platforms and will require (roughly) 16GB of space on your PlayStation 4 and Xbox One HDD. It’s only 7GB on PC.

This is the games next big season and is titled the Crossplay update, because as you imagine, all PS4, Xbox One and PC players will soon be able to battle the undead together.

For now, Crossplay is only Xbox and PC with PS4 players “joining the fray at some point in the future”.

The game is also adding the War Heroes character skin DLC (available to buy for £7.99), the Thumper Grenade Launcher

First, here’s a quick message from the developers with more details on what is being added to the game:

“A new mission objective has also been added. In every mission, a Virus Sample canister will spawn in various locations, which the player must loot and bring to the end of the mission. They can also be looted from a Bomber if it’s taken down correctly. The longer you hold on to the Virus Sample, the more negative effects it will apply to you, so make sure to hurry!

“Horde Mode Z has received a host of balancing tweaks based on community feedback. More xp and currency rewards, fewer special zombies in normal mode, and a long list of further changes visible below.

“Jump into Horde Mode Z, Missions, or Multiplayer and enjoy the five new weapon variants with their unique perks as well, such as the thumper grenade launcher’s incendiary explosives, or the fully automatic machine pistol!

“And that’s not all! We already have a ton of future content planned, including a new location, with three new missions and new characters. We’ll have more to share on this topic soon.”

Read on to see the patch notes for the Crossplay update, detailing all major changes to World War Z.





New Features

Horde Mode





Difficulty

AI

Perks

UI

Stability

Levels

PC Specific Fixes