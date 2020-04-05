World’s first-ever use of the F-word was in Brit during a plague outbreak

Dr Joanna Kopaczyk, senior lecturer in Scots and English at the University of Glasgow, said: “This is the earliest surviving record of the word f***”

The world’s first-ever use of the ­F-word has been found.

George Bannatyne’s earliest f*** dates back to 1568 during an outbreak of plague.

A merchant and student, he used the foul language in a book he wrote while in a ­version of today’s coronavirus lockdown.

The document has been discovered in the National Library of Scotland in Edinburgh.

“I think that’s something to be proud of.”

During the plague epidemic – for which some doctors may have worn a beak-like mask – Bannatyne stayed in Edinburgh.

While in lockdown, he put together a book of poems, The Flyting Of Dunbar And Kennedy, that included a war of words ­between two writers, William Dunbar and Walter Kennedy.

The original f*** was used by Kennedy, who calls Dunbar a “wan f***it funling”.

A spokesman for the National Library of Scotland said: “The manuscript ­contains swearwords that are ­common in everyday language.”