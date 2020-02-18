Would YOU switch to a bra-free life? Women across the world are ditching their underwires

Most women can relate to looking forward to getting home after a long day at work and whipping off their bras before collapsing on the sofa.

While they can work wonders for our boobs when it comes to providing shape and support, they’re often uncomfortable and can dig in if they don’t fit quite right.

But a growing number of ladies around the world are ditching their underwires altogether – even at the office.

On a recent episode of the American reality TV series Vanderpump Rules – a spin-off of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – cast member Dayna Kathan, 29, described bras as ‘breast prisons’.

The waitress claimed she hasn’t worn one since she was 26, and told the New York Post: ‘If my male co-workers don’t have to wear a bra, then neither do I.’

She’s not alone; Olivia Grizzle, a 25-year-old graphic designer told the publication she too has chosen to ditch her underwire, admitting she keeps a scarf in her desk in case she gets cold.

Writer Nadia Bokody, from Sydney, claims she refuses to wear a bra to work because it’s ‘bad for women to spend a life dutifully strapping down your melons’.

She previously told The Sun: ‘Bras serve to reinforce the pervasive idea that our bodies need to be manipulated in order to be fit for consumption.’

There’s certainly a growing appetite for a bra-free life, with several Instagram accounts and hashtags dedicated to the trend.

New York-based career coach Judith Gerberg says more relaxed workplace dress codes and a growing body confidence among millennials is partly to do with it.

‘Just like men aren’t wearing ties as part of their uniform, some women are forgoing bras,’ she told New York Post.

Here FEMAIL brings you a selection of women from around the world who have chosen to go bra-free.