Wrestlemania 36 results in full and day two schedule with John Cena in action

Wrestlemania 36’s first day of action saw some incredible fights behind closed doors, with more to come this evening.

The night started with a brutal fight where the Undertaker buried AJ Styles alive, with fans dubbing it the “best WrestleMania match ever”.

While Braun Strowman took the Universal title off Goldberg in an incredible spectacle and Becky Lynch retained her Raw Women’s Title against Shayne Baszler.

You can read the full results from the event below as well as the upcoming fights.

WrestleMania 36 Saturday Night Results:

Cesaro defeated Drew Gulak

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated Kabuki Warriors for the Women’s Tag Team Championship

Sami Zayn (Intercontinental Champ) defeated Daniel Bryan

Elias defeated Baron Corbin

John Morrison defeated Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso to retain SmackDown Tag Team Titles

Becky Lynch defeated Shayna Baszler to retain Raw Women’s Title

Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg to win the Universal Title

Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins

Undertaker defeated AJ Styles

WrestleMania 36 Sunday Night Match Card:

Liv Morgan vs. Natalya (Kickoff Show)

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair—NXT Women’s Championship

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt—Firefly Fun House Match

Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina—Fatal 5-Way for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

The Street Profits vs. Austin Theory and Angel Garza—WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Randy Orton vs. Edge—Last Man Standing Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre—WWE Championship