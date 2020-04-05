Wrestlemania 36 results in full and day two schedule with John Cena in action

Wrestlemania 36 has been taking place behind closed doors for the first team ever due to coronavirus, with the wrestling fights spread over two days this weekend
Wrestlemania 36’s first day of action saw some incredible fights behind closed doors, with more to come this evening.
The event was the first one by WWE to take place behind closed doors due to the spread of coronavirus, with fights spread over two nights.
The night started with a brutal fight where the Undertaker buried AJ Styles alive, with fans dubbing it the “best WrestleMania match ever”.
While Braun Strowman took the Universal title off Goldberg in an incredible spectacle and Becky Lynch retained her Raw Women’s Title against Shayne Baszler.
You can read the full results from the event below as well as the upcoming fights.
WrestleMania 36 Saturday Night Results:
Cesaro defeated Drew Gulak
Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated Kabuki Warriors for the Women’s Tag Team Championship
Sami Zayn (Intercontinental Champ) defeated Daniel Bryan
Elias defeated Baron Corbin
John Morrison defeated Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso to retain SmackDown Tag Team Titles
Becky Lynch defeated Shayna Baszler to retain Raw Women’s Title
Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg to win the Universal Title
Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins
Undertaker defeated AJ Styles
WrestleMania 36 Sunday Night Match Card:
Liv Morgan vs. Natalya (Kickoff Show)
Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair—NXT Women’s Championship
John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt—Firefly Fun House Match
Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina—Fatal 5-Way for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
The Street Profits vs. Austin Theory and Angel Garza—WWE Raw Tag Team Championship
Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler
Randy Orton vs. Edge—Last Man Standing Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre—WWE Championship