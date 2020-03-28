WrestleMania moved amid coronavirus chaos: Will Hall of Fame and NXT TakeOver happen?

WrestleMania 36 has been moved and that will have an effect on the WWE Hall of Fame as well as NXT TakeOver.

WWE have announced that the Hall of Fame ceremony as well as NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay will not take place as scheduled after WrestleMania 36 was moved. Vince McMahon’s promotion confirmed that WrestleMania will no longer emanate from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Florida due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead Mania will air from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida behind close doors on April 5 in what will mark a historic precedent. The wrestling giants have also pulled both the Hall of Fame ceremony and NXT TakeOver from Tampa where they were also supposed to take place. There is no confirmation yet but both events may also be moved to the Performance Center pending official confirmation by the wrestling corporation. The two shows are expected to be behind closed doors as a precautionary measure with only essential WWE employees in attendance.

An official statement from WWE read: “The WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony and NXT TakeOver will not take place as previously scheduled. We will share further details as they become available.” WWE made that decision in coordination with partners and government officials as the coronavirus spread has had a tremendous impact on various sports.

The NBA, NHL, MLS, Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and UEFA have all suspended their fixtures as a precautionary measure until further notice. WWE posted: “In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. “However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. “Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

This comes as a major blow for WWE as WrestleMania is the biggest professional wrestling show of the year and attracts fans from all over the world. However, it would be impossible to gather a large crowd this year as US President Donald Trump has imposed a travel ban that suspends flights from Europe. WrestleMania, though, still promises some amazing action as British superstar Drew McIntyre will take on WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Goldberg will defend his title against Roman Reigns. John Cena and The Undertaker will also return to the ring to take on Bray Wyatt and AJ Styles respectively.

The WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony and NXT TakeOver will not take place as previously scheduled. We will share further details as they become available