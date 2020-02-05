Wuhan builds 11 new makeshift coronavirus hospitals OVERNIGHT 

Coronavirus epicentre Wuhan will open 11 new makeshift coronavirus hospitals after builders and volunteers worked overnight turning sports halls and exhibition centres into temporary medical centres.

The facilities, with more than 10,700 beds in total, will receive suspected coronavirus patients as well as confirmed cases with minor conditions, according to state media.

The virus-ravaged city has opened its first dedicated coronavirus hospital, which was built from scratch in the space of 10 days and has 1,000 beds.

Another similar institute, with 1,600 beds and was constructed from the ground up, is set to receive its first patients tomorrow.

The death toll from the epidemic continues to rise in China as the country’s authorities reported 66 new deaths overnight – a new daily record.

The life-threatening disease, which emerged in Wuhan in December, has killed at least 493 people and infected more than 24,600 globally.

The city’s construction firms started to renovate leisure centres and exhibition halls from Monday.

Three places – Hongshan Gymnasium, Wuhan Living Room Exhibition Centre and Wuhan International Convention and Exhibition Center – were revamped overnight on Monday, reported Xinhua News Agency.

They have more than 4,000 beds in total and will treat confirmed coronavirus cases who have minor conditions and are under the age of 65, the report said.

The move is set to save the beds in formal hospitals to those in serious or critical condition.

Eight more establishments – including Guanggu Science and Technology Center, Wuhan International Expo Centre and Wuhan Sports Centre – were finished or being finished today. The former two will have 1,000 beds each and the latter 1,100 beds.

Among them, Guanggu Science and Technology Center, which occupies 2.5 acres, has been divided into three sections and is equipped with special channels for medical workers to enter and exit. It also has dedicated areas for medics to disinfect themselves, reported Beijing News.

The other centres under refurbishment are Tazihu Sports centre (1,000 beds), Wuhan Sports Hall (300 beds), Shipailing Vocational High School (800 beds), Dahuashan Outdoor Sports Centre (1,000 beds) and the gymnasium of Huangpi No. 1 Middle School (500 beds).

Wuhan residents have been complaining about not being able to see doctors as the city’s medical resources were drained by the outbreak.

The controversy has sparked claims that the real death toll could far exceed the official figure because people who died before they could be hospitalised were not counted into the formal statistics.

The city’s authorities today claimed that 28 appointed hospitals had received a total of 8,182 patients, while another 5,425 people were in isolation at 132 appointed quarantine venues.

More than 20,620 out of Wuhan’s 14 million residents are currently in self-quarantine at home, according to officials.

Chinese authorities have released satellite images showing how Wuhan’s first coronavirus hospital was built from scratch in a field at unprecedented speed.

Huoshenshan or Fire God Mountain Hospital has received its first batch of patients after just 10 days of construction in the western suburbs of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak and the capital of Hubei Province.

This is the first medical centre built from the ground up to treat coronavirus sufferers. Huanggang, a city near Wuhan, opened a coronavirus hospital last Tuesday after converting an existing building into a dedicated facility.

Some 1,400 military medics were brought in from the People’s Liberation Army to run the new hospital, which comprises revamped shipping containers and prefabricated buildings.

The official Xinhua news agency said many of the staff were involved in the fight against another coronavirus, SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed some 650 people in mainland China and Hong Kong between 2002 and 2003.

Wuhan, which has been on lockdown for nearly two weeks, is preparing to open its second emergency facility, Leishenshan Hospital, on Thursday.

Around 2,000 medical workers are expected to treat patients in Leishanshan or Thunder God Hospital, which occupies 14 acres and has 1,600 beds. Ground was broken in Jiangxia District to the south of the city’s centre on January 26 and the project is due to be finished in the space of 12 days.