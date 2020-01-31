Wuhan’s second coronavirus hospital begins to take shape as engineers connect it to power grid

As China desperately tries to contain the coronavirus outbreak, a second specially-built hospital has started to take shape and already has electricity – amid the death toll rising to 170.

Workers in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak started, are seen in amazing time-lapse footage manning heavy-duty vehicles working in full gear to construct the Leishenshan Hospital.

The centre is one of four such facilities planned nationwide and expected to open in just a week after the first facility, in Huanggang, began welcoming patients yesterday.

The latest facility in the central city of Wuhan is expected to be in use by February 5 to combat the some 7,711 confirmed cases in China.

Work started a day after that of the hospital in Huanggang and already it has been successfully connected to the power grid, with foundation work well under way. The construction is being live streamed by China Media Group and it shows dozens of cranes and even more workers toiling round the clock, being watched by tens of millions.

China is used to such speedy construction, with current efforts inspired by those prompted by the SARS virus of 2003 when a pop-up hospital in Beijing treated one-seventh of the country’s patients in the space of two months.

Yanzhong Huang, a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations, said: ‘The engineering work is what China is good at. They have records of building skyscrapers at speed. This is very hard for westerners to imagine. It can be done.’

The drone video emerged after China’s first coronavirus hospital yesterday started to treat patients in Huanggang following just two days of building works.

Beijing has sent more than 6,000 medical workers, including military doctors, to the province of Hubei in central China to help fight the lethal virus, which has infected more than 7,100 worldwide and spread to 18 other countries and regions.

Authorities from two provinces, Hubei and neighbouring Henan, have ordered at least four emergency medical centres to be constructed in no longer than 10 days in a bid to stop the epidemic.

The 50-second clip of the construction site of Wuhan’s Leishenshan Hospital was shared today by People’s Daily Online on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent to Twitter.

The medical centre, also known as the Thunder God Mountain Hospital, is situated in Jiangxia District, a suburban area to the south of Wuhan, where the coronavirus first emerged late last month.

The facility will occupy about 60,000 square metres (14 acres), including 51,000 square metres (12 acres) of quarantine units and 9,000 square metres (2.2 acres) of dormitories to house around 2,000 medical workers, a spokesperson from China Construction Third Engineering Bureau told Xinhua News Agency.

The hospital was originally designed to have 1,300 beds, but the the government of Wuhan has decided to have 300 extra beds installed after the outbreak accelerated in recent days.

Building works officially started on Sunday and as of noon today, a third of the project was complete, the same report said.

The first coronavirus hospital to be built in Wuhan is the Huoshenshan or Fire God Mountain Hospital, which is situated in Caidian District in the western suburbs of the city.

The city’s officials instructed four construction companies last Friday to toil through the Chinese New Year holiday in order to complete the six-acre, 1,000-bed institution in the space of seven days.

According to a previous report from CCTV, the Huoshenshan hospital was due to comprise a number of temporary buildings, but the officials were still deciding whether they would use pre-fabricated components to be assembled onsite or wards converted from shipping containers.

The Huoshenshan Hospital is expected to open on February 2 while the Leishenshan Hospital is due to receive patients on February 5. Both will be run by military medics.

China’s President Xi Jinping today ordered his two-million-strong army to shoulder their responsibilities given by the people and fight the ‘war’ that is the coronavirus outbreak.

Another hospital is being built in Zhenzhou in central China’s Henan Province, which borders Hubei. Workers started renovating an old hospital branch on Monday and the project is expected to finish within 10 days.

All of them are modelled on a temporary medical centre in Beijing in 2003, which was built in seven days to tackle SARS and treated one-seventh of the country’s SARS patients in the space of two months.

China’s first coronavirus hospital opened in Huanggang yesterday after workers and volunteers spent just two days converting an empty building to a 1,000-bed emergency facility.

The first batch of coronavirus patients were transferred to the Dabie Mountain Regional Medical Centre in Huanggang at around 10:30pm local time Tuesday.

More than 7,000 people around the world are now confirmed to have been infected with the Wuhan coronavirus and 170 have died in China.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become the latest country to declare cases – an unknown number among a family travelling from China – and Germany has now diagnosed four people with the infection.

Germany also yesterday revealed it had hosted the first human-to-human transmission in Europe, between a German man and a woman travelling from China.

The latest developments in the Wuhan coronavirus crisis include:

The hospital building in the city’s Huangzhou District was originally built as a new branch of Huanggang Central Hospital and expected to open in May.

But on Friday, the local authority ordered the complete but empty building to be used for treating coronavirus patients only and began preparations on Saturday.

By Monday, all of the beds had been set up by volunteers and water, electricity and internet had also been installed, according to the government of Huanggang.

More than 500 workers and a dozen heavy vehicles worked two days and nights in order to complete the task on time.

Situated 47 miles (75 km) south-west of Wuhan, Huanggang has a population of around 7.5million and is one of the cities hit hardest by coronavirus.

It went into lockdown last Thursday, the same day as Wuhan, and has seen at least 213 confirmed cases and four deaths.

Much of the Hubei province, which contains both of the cities, now has no public transport and limited road traffic.

Anyone from the province who does manage to leave is likely to be turned away or quarantined at their destination – many, such as Hong Kong, are banning visitors from Wuhan, while the UK has told anyone travelling out of the area to isolate themselves at home.

Governments around the world are taking drastic measures as fears of international spread continue to grow.

Yesterday it was revealed that patients in Germany, Japan and Vietnam had all contracted the coronavirus without even travelling to China.

This added a new dimension to the outbreak’s danger because the third-hand spread – catching it from someone else who had been to China – had not been proven.

The development means everyone who has been in contact with someone who has travelled to China’s Hubei province could be at risk, rather than just the travellers themselves.

If the person-to-person spread continues this could extend to people who only met the person who met the traveller, and so on, widening the web of potential infection.

The first German patient, a man who caught the coronavirus from a woman who travelled from Shanghai after visiting relatives from Wuhan, was last night confirmed to have infected a further three people, bringing Germany’s total to four.

They became ill in spite of a third-degree separation from Wuhan. The Chinese woman had not even known she was ill until she was on the flight home.

The number of people confirmed to have been infected with the Wuhan coronavirus has skyrocketed over the past week.

It was just 308 confirmed cases on six deaths on January 21, but has now, by January 29, risen to a total of 6,168 cases and 133 deaths. By Thursday death rose to 170 with over 7,000 people infected.

Experts caution this doesn’t necessarily mean the spread of the disease is speeding up, but that medical workers are catching up with a backlog of cases or more people are visiting doctors.