WWE 2K21 cancelled? Why new WWE game is canned and what could replace it

WWE 2K21 could be the latest victim of coronavirus, or maybe 2K decided to give the series a fresh start.
WWE video game fans have been dealt a blow this week, as WWE 2K21 is seemingly cancelled.
The bad news was delivered by former WWE 2K narrative lead Justin Leeper, who told Twitter followers that another WWE branded game could be released in its stead.
“I’m not a fan of bringing “bad news,” but it’s post-WrestleMania & I think fans deserve to know,” Leeper tweets.
“I’ve heard on good authority that WWE 2K21 has been cancelled. However, another WWE branded game will enter the ring this year…”
While this should be taken with a grain of salt until 2K makes an official announcement, it’s not the most surprising news given the circumstances.
The release of WWE 2K20 was heavily impacted by the split between long-time developer Yuke’s and 2K studio Visual Concepts.
Last year’s entry was as bad as it gets, scoring just 42% on Metacritic for PS4, Xbox One and PC. Reviewers criticised the game’s visuals, gameplay and wealth of technical bugs and glitches.
Needless to say, the series can’t afford another disaster like WWE 2K20, which is why a break makes sense.
It worked when Ubisoft did it with the Assassin’s Creed series, plus absence makes the heart grow fonder.
Then there’s the coronavirus crisis, which is making video game development a lot harder than it should be.
While there are development roles that can be performed from home, the lockdown makes it difficult to manage a big project like a WWE 2K video game – especially one with such weak foundations.
If the rumours of WWE 2K21’s cancellation are true, then what exactly could replace it?
Perhaps we’ll get a home console port of WWE Supercard, which feels like it would work well on Nintendo Switch.
WWE could also cash-in on the retro video game craze by re-releasing a collection of its classic arcade games.
Better yet, how about a modern homage similar to something like RetroMania Wrestling?
I would also love to see the company make a new WWE All-Stars style game, complete with over-the-top finishing moves and exaggerated characters.
Whatever WWE and 2K decide, it’s almost certain to be an improvement on WWE 2K20, so there is that.