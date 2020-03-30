WWE forced into WrestleMania 36 match changes with two superstars stuck in quarantine

Wrestling’s biggest pay-per-view event of the calendar has been thrown into disarray by coronavirus after Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke were forced to self-isolate

WWE have had to make urgent alterations to the WrestleMania36 schedule after it emerged that superstars Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke have had to be placed in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic currently sweeping the globe.

Neither Mysterio and Brooke have actually been infected by the Covid-19 virus, but the pair have gone into quarantine as a precautionary measure.

With SmackDown star Brooke’s exclusion, the Women’s title match is expected to be a Fatal 5-way with Bayley defending the championship against Sasha Banks, Tamina, Lacey Evans and Naomi.

Rey Mysterio was originally slated to get another crack at Andrade’s US Championship but WWE binned the plan in favour of a fresh RAW Tag Team Championship match.

The replacement bout will see The Street Profits put the titles on the line against El Idolo and Angel Garza.

WWE began filming WrestleMania 36 on March 25 and will wrap things up by midnight on Thursday as soon as President Donald Trump’s ‘stay-at-home order’ goes into effect.

The 36th edition of the Show Of Shows is being produced from multiple “undisclosed locations” without an audience in attendance and will air as a two-night event on April 4th and 5th.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez reported that WWE has already taken care of the “big matches” for the grand PPV.

“Wrestlemania is taping right now and the impression I have been given is that a lot of the big matches have already been taped,” he said.

“I’m pretty sure that they’re going to all be done before this stay at home order begins.

“They’re going to have everything done until the Raw after Wrestlemania.”

Brooke and Mysterio have not publicly commented on being in quarantine as of this writing, but Brooke did reveal on Instagram that she’s working out at home instead of the gym.

It was noted that officials are concerned for her, but no other details on her health were provided.