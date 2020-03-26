WWE hero John Cena explains why he’s still appearing on SmackDown amid coronavirus fears

John Cena has confirmed that he will still appear on SmackDown despite the coronavirus outbreak.

WWE legend John Cena has decided to commit to his scheduled SmackDown appearance because he still wants to entertain the fans amid a difficult time. The blue brand will put together their weekly show tonight at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida due to the spread of coronavirus.

The event was initially scheduled to emanate from Detroit but the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the US have led to a change of plans. America has so far recorded over 1,700 confirmed cases of the deadly virus and the death toll has climbed to 41. That is why WWE has decided to take action and cancel non-televised live events, such as Saturday’s show at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Canada and Sunday’s performance in Youngstown, Ohio – refunds will be made available.

WrestleMania 36 is still set to go ahead as scheduled on April 5 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida but plans can still change. However, 16-time world champion Cena has decided to stick to his word and perform for the WWE Universe even though he is no longer a full-time performer.

The Leader of the Cenation has adopted a part-time schedule ever since 2017 due to his advanced age of 42 and his growing Hollywood career. Cena tweeted: “I’ve been incredibly fortunate to be a part of some “historic” moments. There is a lot going on, but tonight our family will bring entertainment to yours. #Smackdown TONIGHT on @WWEonFox! @WWE.” Cena returned two weeks ago to announce that he will not take part at WrestleMania as he believes the younger generation deserve to have the spotlight at the biggest wrestling event of the year. However, The Champ was then confronted by Bray Wyatt who challenged him for a match at Mania which the wrestler-turned-actor immediately accepted.

WWE announced: “John Cena was ready to step out of the spotlight for the next generation of WWE Superstars, and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt was more than happy to pull him into the darkness. “The two are now set for an epic showdown at The Showcase of the Immortals, and the iconic Cena will be in the building for Friday Night SmackDown. “Last week, Wyatt had his own message for Cena from the Firefly Fun House and showed off some interesting interior decorating as well. “What will the 16-time World Champion have to say in response to his WrestleMania opponent?”

