WWE legend Hulk Hogan reaches ‘confidential agreement’ over £94.5million sex tape scandal

WWE legend Hulk Hogan had a sex tape leaked back in 2012, and he is now suing a number of influential radio personalities who he believes were behind the damaging incident

Former WWE star Hulk Hogan is understood to have reached a confidential agreement in a £94.5m lawsuit against a number of people he alleges to have conspired to leak a sex tape.

Among the accused are Cox Radio, DJs Mike ‘Cowhead’ Calta, Matt ‘Spiceboy’ Loyd, as well other defendants.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, has claimed that he was a part of “radio wars” between Calta and rival radio host Bubba Clem.

Calta has been accused of anonymously leaking a video via his agent to Gawka of Hogan having sex with Clem’s wife, Heather.

Loyd had previously worked with Clem before giving his own show on ‘The Bone’, and he admitted to stealing DVDs from the radio host’s new studio, as per Tampa Police.

According to Bay News 9, he then made copies and leaked some content to a number of media outlets.

This resulted in the sex tape being circulated around the studios of Cox Radios in 2012, according to the lawsuit.

The most damaging leak to ‘The Hulkster’ came in 2015 though, when a story was published in the National Enquirer which claimed the wrestler used the “N-word”, resulting in all of Hogan’s business contracts being terminated and an immediate apology being issued.

Gawker were found to have invaded wrestling icon’s privacy by publishing the tape by a Pinellas County jury in 2016, and they were initially ordered to pay £120m in damages.

They could only pay £31m though before they went bust, leaving the rest of the defendants to fork out the rest of the money.

The jury trial was due to start in January 2021.

Calta is the only defendant to address the situation publicly, via a direct message.

“My understanding is the lawsuit was amicably resolved by Cox and Hogan on terms that are confidential,” he wrote.

“I’ll address the rest on Monday on my show.”