WWE legend The Undertaker and wife joined by tiger in swimming pool

The Undertaker and his wife Michelle McCool have got WWE fans talking by posting an appeal video for tigers while sharing a pool with one of the endangered animals

The Undertaker and his wife have posted a video of themselves sharing a pool with a tiger as they made an appeal on behalf of the wild animal.

The 54-year-old WWE legend and his 40-year-old wife Michelle McCool have issued a plea to the public as they try to help the cause of the species as a whole.

Despite being busy preparing for his WrestleMania clash against AJ Styles, which will take place in an empty WWE Performance Center, he found the time to address his supporters with a short video filmed at the Myrtle Beach Safari.

The duo combined to make a rousing speech, following on from each other’s sentences to create this message : “The tiger stands as the last great sentinel of the forest.

“If we lose the tiger, we lose a piece of ourselves forever. But if we can save the tiger, we can save the world.

“In order for the tiger to survive, it needs clean clear lives, pristine lakes and rivers, wide open spaces.

“[They also need] prey animals and most importantly it needs you – people who care.”

Slipping back into character, the man born as Mark Calaway then added: “Therefore if we save the tiger, we can save the world. If we don’t save the tigers, no one will rest in peace.”

Styles has since offered his thoughts on the unusual video with a smirking emoji.

He has also said of their upcoming meeting: “Contract signed. Fate sealed. “The end is near for you, Deadman.”

The bout, as with all others on the night, will take place without any fans in attendance due to coronavirus fears.

The offical WWE statement reads: “In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place.

“However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view.

“Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”