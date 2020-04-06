WWE legend The Undertaker drops retirement hint after WrestleMania 36 victory over AJ Styles

The Undertaker emerged victorious on night one of Wrestlemania 36, defeating AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match, and the WWE legend has now teased that the match could be his last

The Undertaker has hinted that he may finally step away from the ring after his Wrestlemania 36 victory over AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match.

The legendary wrestler has been a fixture in the WWE since making his debut back in 1990 but, after 30 years in the ring, he has teased his retirement.

Addressing his win over Styles on Instagram, the Undertaker wrote: “It was a hell of a ride! #BoneyardMatch #WrestleMania #30years”

And fans are convinced the 55-year-old’s comments mean he has decided to retire, with one writing: “Thank you Mark.. Enjoy your retirement, loved every minute of your career in the wwe”

“If that was your swan song… it was fn brilliant. If not I can’t wait to see how the WWE tops this”, commented another.

“Thank You Taker!! Childhood memories that will last forever”, wrote a third.

“Hanging it up now Mr. Calloway? @undertaker “, one fan asked.

“Thank you for all the memories taker. My first wrestling show was WWE No Mercy 2001 in my hometown of Saint Louis where I saw you face booker t. The years and memories sure do fly by but if this is indeed it I understand. It really has been one hell of a ride!”

“What a way to go out. Congratulations.”

Meanwhile, on night two of Wrestlemania Drew McIntyre became the first-ever British WWE Champion when he defeated former UFC star Brock Lesnar.

McIntyre has already turned his attentions to his next opponent and, in an appearance on talkSPORT, the Scotsman called out WBC heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

Fury had a brief stint in WWE ahead of his rematch with Deontay Wilder and could return to wrestling for a blockbuster showdown with McIntyre.

“I know Tyson Fury’s on the show today he was talking trash about me,” McIntyre said. “Tell him, ‘I saw what he said about me’, he thinks he’s going to win, he thinks he’ll smash me.

“Let him know, I’ve won the championship belt, and I’m paying attention to you. After I’ve beat Sutton, then I’m coming for Fury.”