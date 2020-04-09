WWE salaries revealed before WrestleMania: How much do John Cena and Undertaker earn?

For the first time ever, WrestleMania is being staged as a two-night event. The WWE show was originally due to take place in front of 70,000 fans at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa but the ongoing coronavirus crisis has seen WrestleMania 36 move behind closed doors to the company’s training facility in Orlando.

However, WWE’s biggest superstars are all still due to perform and there is a blockbuster match card to keep fans entertained.

Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, who earned his title shot as January’s Royal Rumble winner.

Lesnar is the WWE’s highest-paid star, with fellow big-earners John Cena, Randy Orton and Undertaker also competing at WrestleMania 36.

Elsewhere on the match card, RAW women’s champion Becky Lynch takes on Shayna Baszler, while Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair battle it out for the NXT women’s championship.