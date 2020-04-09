WWE salaries revealed before WrestleMania: How much do John Cena and Undertaker earn?

WrestleMania 36 has arrived but how much do the superstars earn? Express Sport takes a looks at the latest WWE salaries ahead of the event.

For the first time ever, WrestleMania is being staged as a two-night event. The WWE show was originally due to take place in front of 70,000 fans at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa but the ongoing coronavirus crisis has seen WrestleMania 36 move behind closed doors to the company’s training facility in Orlando.

However, WWE’s biggest superstars are all still due to perform and there is a blockbuster match card to keep fans entertained.

Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, who earned his title shot as January’s Royal Rumble winner.

Lesnar is the WWE’s highest-paid star, with fellow big-earners John Cena, Randy Orton and Undertaker also competing at WrestleMania 36.

Elsewhere on the match card, RAW women’s champion Becky Lynch takes on Shayna Baszler, while Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair battle it out for the NXT women’s championship.

Here, Express Sport looks at the base salaries of WWE’s superstars.

WWE men salaries

Brock Lesnar $12million

John Cena $8.5million

Roman Reigns $5million

Randy Orton $4.5million

AJ Styles $3.5million

Seth Rollins $3million

The Miz $2.5million

The Undertaker $2.5million

Kevin Owens $2million

Dolph Ziggler $1.5million

Sheamus $1million

Jeff Hardy $1million

Bray Wyatt $1million

Jinder Mahal $900,000

Kane $900,000

Big Show $850,000

Samoa Joe $800,000

Rusev $800,000

Matt Hardy $650,000

Erick Rowan $550,000

R-Truth $550,000

Kofi Kingston $500,000

Xavier Woods $500,000

Big E $500,000

Cesaro $500,000

Sami Zayn $500,000

Shinsuke Nakamura $400,000

Heath Slater $400,000

Kalisto $350,000

Titus O’Neil $300,000

Bo Dallas $300,000

Braun Strowman $300,000

Apollo Crews $300,000

Scott Dawson $250,000

Luke Gallows $250,000

Jey Uso $250,000

Jimmy Uso $250,000

Curtis Axel $250,000

Curt Hawkins $200,000

WWE women salaries

Ronda Rousey $1.5million

Charlotte Flair $550,000

Nikki Bella $350,000

Alexa Bliss $350,000

Mickie James $300,000

Brie Bella $300,000

Natalya $300,000

Asuka $250,000

Becky Lynch $250,000

Dana Brooke $200,000

Bayley $200,000

Lana $200,000

Naomi $180,000

Carmella $120,000

Nia Jax $100,000

Sonya Deville $100,000

Mandy Rose $80,000

Ruby Riott $80,000

Sarah Logan $80,000

Tamina $80,000

Liv Morgan $80,000

WWE senior operators

Triple H (Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative) – $1.1million + $1.65million (talent contract)

Vince McMahon (Chairman – Chief Executive Officer) – $2.4million

George Barrios (Financial and Strategic Officer – $800,000

Kevin Dunn (Producer) – $800,000

