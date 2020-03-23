WWE WrestleMania 36 main events and full care have been decided with two matches mixed

WWE Wrestlemania 36 is scheduled to take place on April 4 behind closed doors at the WWE Performance Center

WWE have given a coronavirus update on the upcoming Wrestlemania 36 amid the battle against the disease.

The wrestling extravaganza is one of the few sporting events still taking place amid coronavirus’ shutdown of the calendar.

Wrestlemania 36 is set to be aired from the WWE Performance Center on April 4, with NFL legend Rob Gronkowski confirmed as host.

The line-up originally featured 16 matches due to take place at the Raymond James Stadium, Florida.

Some of these will now be “gimmick matches” behind closed doors but Wrestling Inc. reports WWE has given an update.

There is now uncertainty on whether all the fights will take place as WWE looks to combat coronavirus.

The Seventh Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and the 3rd Annual WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal will not take place this year as a way to help limit the number of Superstars gathering in the ring.

“This is another change made due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The two battle royals have been pulled from the WrestleMania 36 card as another way to abide by guidelines and recommendations from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and other local governments as much as possible while producing the big event.

“This is one of the many precautionary measures that WWE officials are taking during WrestleMania 36 to help “flatten the curve” amid the COVID-19 outbreak.”

WWE told Sports illustrated all talent and staff entering the Performance Center to participate in medical testing.

It comes as the organisation are set to record the remaining episodes of RAW and SmackDown leading up to Wrestlemania 36.

The running order for the event reads:

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

* Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

* Charlotte Flair vs. WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley

* The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

* Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

SUNDAY, APRIL 5

* Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg

* Shayna Baszler vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

* John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt