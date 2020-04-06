WWE WrestleMania champion Drew McIntyre calls out Tyson Fury after making history

Clealry still on a high from winning the WWE WrestleMania belt over the weekend, Drew McIntyre has been trying to line up a number of future fights including Chris Sutton and now Tyson Fury

WWE WrestleMania champion Drew McIntyre has called out boxing world champion Tyson Fury for a fight after he became the first-ever British WWE Champion over the weekend.

McIntyre, from Ayr in Scotland, upset all the odds on Saturday night’s WrestleMania behind closed doors as he beat Brock Lesnar in unlikely circumstances.

The Scottish Terminator is already looking to his next fight though, with Celtic legend Chris Sutton wanting a piece of the action.

But Rangers fan McIntyre opted to call out WBC heavyweight champion and former part-time WWE fighter Fury instead.

“I know Tyson Fury’s on the show today he was talking trash about me,” he told host Ally McCoist on talkSPORT on Monday morning.

“Tell him, ‘I saw what he said about me’, he thinks he’s going to win, he thinks he’ll smash me.

“Let him know, I’ve won the championship belt, and I’m paying attention to you.

“After I’ve beat Sutton, then I’m coming for Fury.”

But going back to the bout with Sutton, McCoist requested that he be in McIntyre’s corner for the unlikely duel.

The Rangers icon said: “Drew, never mind what anybody said, now that’s the big one, this is the one you’ve got to get yourself ready for.

“If it’s possible, could I possibly be in your corner? That’ll possibly be the most entertaining sporting event I’ll have ever been to.

“Is that a deal, mate?”

But McIntyre didn’t seem to keen, responding: “When everything’s back to normal and I can finally comeback to the UK and I can parade about with the belt, the last thing I want to do is have the match with Sutton.”

McIntyre appeared to challenge either Sutton or Celtic captain Scott Brown to a fight on Saturday prior to his WrestleMania victory.

“How about this for a scenario? How about we get Chris Sutton against Scott Brown, and they fight each other?” the 34-year-old suggested.

“Whoever wins that becomes the No1 contender and they get to fight me.

“We’ll do it on neutral ground, we’ll do it at Hampden. That’s where we’ll have the fight.

“Whoever wins, Sutton vs Scott Brown, I’ll fight the winner!”

In true WWE-style and with a crown on his head, Sutton asked: “Don’t worry about Scott Brown, why don’t you come and take my crown you leotard-wearing, chubby-chop girly-hair?”

But McIntyre fired back on Twitter “‘Big Man’ are you going to fight your own battles or hide in someone else’s shadow like you did with Henrik?”

Clearly up for the fight though, Sutton retaliated: “Didn’t realise you were on first name terms with the King… you’re just a pumped up Amoruso.

“I’d put you back in your place just like The Demolition Derby.”