Xbox is practically giving away one of the best games of the generation

If you’re a member of Xbox Games Pass, or can spare the very small amount of cash you need to sign up, you owe it to yourself to get in on Nier Automata

Nier Automata is one of the best games of a generation.

The title – an action-RPG from the esteemed developers at Platinum, published by Square Enix – is one of those once-in-a-generation games that has had people talking for years.

A critical and commercial success, Nier Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful machines.

It sounds a tad silly, but it’s honestly one of the smartest, weirdest and most heart-wrenching games we’ve played in years.

And it’s been added to Xbox Games Pass this week.

That’s right – as of this week, anyone with Xbox Games Pass can download the game for free, and even if you’re not a member of the service yet, there’s a very cheap deal that will get you in on the fantastic subscription.

Xbox is currently offering a trial price of $1/£1 for the first month of its Game Pass Ultimate membership.

And if you’ve already got a regular Xbox Live Gold membership, then the company is upgrading all accounts to Ultimate when you sign up – what a deal!

That means, if you happen to have 36 months of Gold before signing up, you will then get 36 months of Ultimate for just £1 (don’t worry, Xbox is aware of this little loophole and is letting it slide).

Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft’s attempt to make a “Netflix for gaming” deal, and quite honestly it’s brilliant.

For a low fee every month, players can get a steady stream of games to play, as well as brand new Microsoft Games Studios titles (like Gears 5 and the incredible Forza Horizon 4) on the day of launch.

Going forward this means that all Xbox exclusives will come to the service – the new Fable, the new Forzas, the new Halo… all of them!

The standard tier, simply called Xbox Game Pass, offers over 100 console games that you can download and play as much as you want. New games are constantly being added, and Xbox Games Studio titles are added on launch day too.

Xbox Game Pass costs £7.99 per month without special trials or deals, and you can sign up here.