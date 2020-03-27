Xbox Live Down: Store server issues hit players with 0x00000007 error

The Xbox Live Store may be down as console issues and reports of the dreaded 0x00000007 error hitting players.

XBOX LIVE UPDATE – The Microsoft server status page for Xbox have now updated their website and confirmed there are issues with the store.

According to Xbox, players are having issues “Buying downloadable items”

Microsoft also adds: “We are seeing indications that we are on the path to recovery with the issue causing problems purchasing content and we expect to be back up and running shortly.”

More to follow.

Original Story – Xbox Live appears to be experiencing issues right now, specifically with the store.

The Independent outage monitoring website Down Detector has seen a massive spike in reports of users unable to use Xbox Live in the last ten minutes.

The Xbox Live server-status page is not showing any errors and the Xbox Support Twitter account has yet to acknowledge any issues.

Meanwhile, many users are also seeing the error code 0x00000007 and taking to twitter to complain in their droves.

We’ve also noticed an old Daily Star story from 2019, specifically mentioning the 0x00000007 error, has once again got users clicking. And we don’t normally see traffic jump on a 6 month old story like this unless there’s suddenly problems again.

Stay tuned for more details.