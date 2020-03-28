Xbox Series X release date set for November? Microsoft provides update

FANS thought the Xbox Series X release date might have been leaked earlier this week until Microsoft provided an update on the subject.

The Xbox Series X release date has not been confirmed by a new leak but fans had high hopes it might have been this week. While we know much about the new next-gen consoles, we don’t know how much the PS5 or Xbox Series X will cost. We also don’t know when either console is going to be launched, with growing concerns regarding the current Coronavirus outbreak on supply chains. So when a new leak arrived this week, supposedly sharing more about the planned Xbox Series X release date, fans were eager to read about it.

A regional Microsoft update reportedly had a listing confirming that the Xbox Series X release date was set for November 26, or Thanksgiving 2020. Coming from an official Microsoft site, this latest information seemed pretty convincing, even if it doesn’t come from the US site. And now the tech giant has provided an update on the Xbox Series X release date, confirming that the Xbox Series X won’t be coming out on that date. Xbox’s Larry Hryb provided this update on the situation, telling fans: “An Xbox product page in some regions inaccurately listed the launch date for Xbox Series X as Thanksgiving 2020. We are committed to launching Holiday 2020.” As updates go, this is a pretty strong commitment to the Xbox Series X coming out on a different date. But for now, it’s hard to know for sure when exactly this new console will arrive. As mentioned above, there are still fears of delays because of global disruptions.

Analysts are starting to factor in the idea that like other sectors, the gaming market will see delays and problems. And according to market analysis DFC Intelligence, supply problems could lead to the PS5 and Xbox Series missing their 2020 release slot. “Coronavirus is likely to have a major short-term impact on the delivery of both systems,” the report quoted by Forbes reads. “There is a strong likelihood one or both systems will not make a 2020 launch. “If the systems do launch, supply will likely be constrained and initial pricing could be higher than expected.