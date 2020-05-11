General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a verbal message of thanks to Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), in reply to an earlier verbal message from the latter.
Xi, Kim exchange verbal messages
