 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Xi, Kim exchange verbal messages

By Denis Bedoya on May 11, 2020

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a verbal message of thanks to Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), in reply to an earlier verbal message from the latter.

Published in Top Stories

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from Top StoriesMore posts in Top Stories »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *