Xi says joint COVID-19 fight shows China-Serbia brotherhood

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China and Serbia have once again demonstrated their brotherly bond and sincere friendship with concrete actions in the face of the COVID-19 challenge.

He made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic.

The China-Serbia relationship is the most profound type of relations between countries, Xi pointed out, adding that the Chinese side empathizes with the COVID-19 threat the Serbian people are facing right now.

Noting that China has provided Serbia with urgently needed medical and protective supplies and sent high-level medical experts to the European country, he said China will continue to offer help and support for Serbia’s fight against the coronavirus disease.

Xi said he believes that under the strong leadership of Vucic, the courageous Serbian people will surely overcome the epidemic at an early date.

The profound and special friendship between China and Serbia was forged with blood and will, Xi stressed, adding that all risks and challenges, whatever they might be, will only make the two countries’ iron-clad friendship even more indestructible.

China, he said, is willing to work with Serbia to steadfastly safeguard international morality and push for solidarity and cooperation of the international community.

Xi said he is confident that through the test of the joint fight against COVID-19, the China-Serbia comprehensive strategic partnership will usher in a better future.

He also expressed his sincere hope that the China-Serbia friendship will flourish forever.

For his part, Vucic said he is sincerely glad that China has brought COVID-19 under control at home.

China offered a helping hand when the Serbian people were in difficulty, and the Chinese medical team in particular provided great support and help for Serbia’s epidemic prevention and control, he said, adding that his country will always remember that.

Noting that China has given the Serbian people hope in defeating the epidemic, he stressed that no matter what difficulties and challenges may occur, the Serbian people will always be a sincere and reliable iron-clad friend of the Chinese people.

The Serbian president said that his country will do its best to take good care of Chinese nationals in Serbia, and that he is ready to maintain close contact with Xi.

He also wished the two countries an everlasting friendship.