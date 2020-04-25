Xur Destiny 2 Location: Where is Xur and What is he selling today? April 24

Where is Xur? The Destiny 2 exotic gear merchant’s location changes every week. So here’s everything you need to know including the latest from Bungie ahead of his arrival on April 24.

Destiny 2 Xur Location Confirmed!

Where is Xur in Destiny 2 on April 24? The exotic gear merchant, otherwise known as the Agent of the Nine is live in the game on PS4, Xbox, PC and Google Stadia.

He’s ready and waiting to sell you some new exotic weapons and armor in exchange for your legendary shards (we’d love to know what he does with them).

This week, Xur’s location is on ‘NESSSUS‘. He can be found near ‘WATCHERS GRAVE‘. He’s selling the stock listed below.

Xur Exotic Stock April 24 – 28

• Fighting Lion – Grenade Launcher – 29 Legendary Shards

• Celestial Nighthawk – Exotic Hunter Helmet Armor – 23 Legendary Shards

• Hallowfire Heart – Exotic Titan Chest Armor – 23 Legendary Shards

• Sanguine Alchemy – Exotic Chest Armor – 23 Legendary Shards

Xur will also be selling the Five of Swords (Nightfall Challenge Card) and the isochronal engram which should give you a Year 1 or Year 2 Exotic that you don’t already have in your collections.

If you haven’t completed them yet, he’s also selling the Invitations of the Nine. 9 are available in total (but only one can be purchased each week). They offer short quests which were orginally released in Season of the Drifter and involve defeating a strike boss and certain enemies.

Don’t forget, a new week of Trials of Osiris PVP is also live as of 6pm BST.

Original Story Follows – It’s clear that fans are not happy with the current state of Destiny, something which Production Director Justin Truman addressed in last nights ‘This Week At Bungie’ (TWAB) blog post.

Trials, the rise in cheaters, new Seasonal models, and more were discussed; and it’s clear that Bungie will look to tweak the game in the coming weeks.

However, it seems there is at least one thing fans can universally agree on. There’s nothing wrong with everyone’s favorite videogame vendor, Xur. The lovable scamp.

In recent weeks the vendor has actually had some pretty decent exotics on sale, including Hard Light, Jade Rabbit and last weeks Coldheart Trace Rifle. With any luck, he’ll return today packing some equally impressive gear for Guardians to purchase.

Maybe something to help anyone attempting to go Flawless in Trials of Osiris.

If you’re new to the game, this is equally as good an opportunity as ever to also grab some Year 1 and Year 2 exotics from Xur for your personal collection.

And those of you who maybe don’t know how this works, read on. We’ll explain everything you need to know, including the Xur start time snd where you’ll find the cloaked Agent of the Nine.

As we’ve already explained, Xur will arrive later today (April 24) just like he does every Friday.

When he does spawn within the game he’ll be ready to sell you some more exotic weapons and an assortment of different exotic armor.

There’s always something for every type of Guardian, no matter if you main Hunters, Warlocks or Titans. Xur caters for all types of guardians.

That said, it’s not to say some of the more regular exotics won’t make a return. We swear we’ve seen the Lucky Pants grace his shop on more than one occasion since the turn of the year.

The Destiny 2 vendor isn’t available in the game just yet and should you attempt to search for him you won’t find him on any of the planets in the system. Thankfully you don’t have to wait long before he arrives.

Xur will make his return to Destiny 2 this afternoon at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm BST and 7pm CET.

For those wondering if this is slightly later usual, it’s because as of the end of March we moved to Daylight Saving Time.

When Xur does eventually return later today, he’ll be peddling his exotic stock in the usual locations. But where? That’s the second question you will no doubt be asking.

Right now we can’t give you a specific location for where you’ll find the mysterious merchant on April 24. That’s because he spawns in a completely random location of his choosing every single Friday.

That said, we know that he will always appear in the same locations you’ve always found him in-game these past few years.

So that’s either on the EDZ (near ‘Winding Cove’), IO (by ‘Giant’s Scar’), Titan (next to ‘The Rig’), Nessus (on the barge near ‘Watcher’s Grave’) or potentially in the Tower (at the back of ‘the Hanger’).

And remember, since the release of Destiny 2 Forsaken, Xur no longer displays a vendor icon on destination maps. So it’s going to take us (and you) a few extra minutes to find his secret location.

If you check back at 6pm BST today, (on the dot) we’ll have all the information you need on where he’s located, what he’s selling and whether it’s actually worth spending your legendary shards.

This is more of a PSA in the event you want to know what exotics you may have missed out on last week, and those which are unlikely to return again this week.

So for those who want to know, last week Xur was in ‘THE TOWER’ setting up shop next to ‘THE HANGER‘. He was also selling the stock listed below:

Xur Exotic Stock April 17 – 21



• The Coldheart – Exotic Trace Rifle – 29 Legendary Shards

• The Knucklehead Radar – Exotic Hunter Helmet Armor – 23 Legendary Shards

• Armamentarium – Exotic Chest Armor – 23 Legendary Shards

• Crown of Tempests – Exotic Warlock Leg Armor – 23 Legendary Shards

As most players likely know, Xur stopped selling these items earlier this week, on Tuesday, when the Destiny 2 Weekly Reset removed the famous vendor from the game.

But needless to say, it’s unlikely we’ll see the above exotics available again this week, and we suspect Xur will spawn in a location other than in the Tower to ensure Bungie keeps things fresh for another week.

If you do see anything you like when he spawns today, be sure to buy it quickly before he departs once again next Tuesday, on April 28, 2020.