Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe moans jail’s coronavirus restrictions are ‘over the top’

Sutcliffe, 73, is serving a life term after he murdered 13 women and tried to kill another seven in the 1970s and 80s. He has reportedly branded the Covid-19 restrictions in prison “ridiculous”

He is said to have told a pal that he is so bored he has even resorted to watching “lame” Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

And he is also reportedly upset that he is not being taken to the healthcare wing at Frankland Prison where he receives treatment for bladder and skin problems.

The Sun is reporting that Sutcliffe has also had an op to reduce the size of his prostate postponed as the NHS pours resource into fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sutcliffe, 73, reportedly told his mate the restrictions were “too much and over the top”.

He said it was lockdown “all the time” except for five minutes when he is allowed to make a phone call. And he reckons it would take him four weeks to ring all his friends, branding the situation “ridiculous”.

“I’ve been so bored I even watched Ant and Dec’s takeaway on TV which was a bit lame,” he is said to have told his pal.

Sutcliffe, who is beset with health problems, usually has skin cream applied by nurses three times a week and is scheduled to have surgery to help with his bladder infection.

But these have been put on ice during the coronavirus outbreak, while jail visits have also stopped and the prison shop has been closed, meaning Sutcliffe cannot buy his favourite soft drinks.

He reportedly said: “They don’t provide anything for us prisoners like hand sanitiser, because we are treated like second-class citizens.

“They don’t want us to get the virus because it could spread to the staff. But they would be more likely to bring it in and infect us. But they are just locking us up rather than doing anything for us.”

He added: “It would spread like wildfire through this jail anyway if it got here. And all the lads are worried about a prisoner being transferred here from another jail who could bring it in. The whole thing is a nightmare.”

Coronavirus has killed 1,019 people in the UK, including two serving prisoners.