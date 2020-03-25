You can get paid £30 an hour to train gamers at FIFA and Call Of Duty during isolation

It pays to play – as now you can earn up to £30 an hour coaching gamers how to be better at FIFA, Call of Duty, Fortnite, and plenty more games.

If you’re looking for ways to keep the kids happy and potentially bring in a bit of income whilst we’re all stuck in self-isolation, have we got the solution for you.

Bidvine is reminding users that it’s possible to be paid “Up to £30 An Hour” to train up competitive gamers on the likes of FIFA, Fortnite or even Call Of Duty.

The company describes itself as “a site connecting customers with local service professionals” but they also offer people the chance to hire video game coaches.

With the current unprecedented climate and more kids staying indoors, and likely glued to their consoles, it’s a possible avenue to make some extra money if they’re good enough.

Alternatively, you could also book yourself a coach if you’re looking for some top tips to take your game to the next level.

Those who are looking to earn some money whilst they are social distancing can register their interest in becoming a coach for FIFA, Fortnite or Call of Duty by selecting the right service category here: https://www.bidvine.com/providers/new

Successful applicants can choose how much they would like to be paid per hour or session but can earn as much as £30 an hour, dependent on the region they live and demand for the service.

“There will be many people out there looking for ways to earn some extra income during self-isolation, so we wanted to highlight one of our most popular services to ensure that those who are passionate about gaming are aware they can charge to teach others how to be the best using their skills,” explained Russ Morgan, co-founder of the Bidvine marketplace.

“There is demand for this. It’ll also be a time where many will have more free time than they know what to do with, so it could well be the perfect opportunity to climb the ranks in one or two of the most popular game franchises.

“There is a lot of money to be made in eSports which has risen in popularity exponentially in recent years; coaching could well lead to breakthrough stars in the sport.”