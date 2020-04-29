YOU can now buy an antibody test for coronavirus online

Quest Diagnostic Inc said on Tuesday individuals can purchase COVID-19 antibody testing for themselves through its website QuestDirect without visiting a doctor’s office.

Last week, Quest said it was launching its COVID-19 antibody test service for healthcare providers to order on behalf of patients and said it expected to perform more than 200,000 tests a day by mid-May.

Quest said on Tuesday people who buy the test online will be prompted to schedule an appointment for a blood draw at one of its 2,200 patient service centers across the US, and the test results will be available on the company’s patient portal MyQuest, within two days of the blood draw.

Through QuestDirect, individuals can request for the test and purchase it online for $119, the company said.

Quest primarily uses a highly-accurate antibody test made by Abbott, which the company says is 100% specific to coronavirus – meaning it does not mistake antibodies developed against other infections as coronavirus ones – and 99.5 specific, meaning it almost never misses someone who has been infected.

The service could help individuals without any COVID-19 symptoms find out if they have been exposed to the virus and have developed antibodies to fight it.

US officials and doctors are eager to get as many people tested for antibodies as possible because the results have been widely looked to as the key signal that the US can start reopening safely.

When our bodies encounter a new pathogen, our immune systems start learning that bacterium or virus and produce antibodies – special immune cells – to fight it.

Antibodies may protect people who have had the infection from getting infected over again for some amount of time – although it’s not yet clear what level of immunity coronavirus antibodies offer, or how long.

Tests like those offered through Quest Diagnostics’ services measure levels of these immune cells in patients’ blood.

The part of the patients’ blood that carries antibodies reacts with a chemical concoction that includes the antibodies themselves, often printed with gold on a piece of paper that changes colors when the blood has the immune cells too.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulators have now given emergency use authorization to seven antibody tests in the US.

But relaxed regulations intended to help expand desperately needed diagnostic and antibody testing have cleared the way for a rush of antibody tests to come to the market without FDA authorization and amid questions over their accuracy.

More than 100 antibody tests are now available but haven’t been reviewed by the FDA’s stringent eye for accuracy and reliability.

Reports have emerged of some of these un-reviewed antibody tests returning false-positive results.

We don’t really know how much protection antibodies would afford someone who had been exposed to coronavirus and developed them, but the false-positive result would lead someone who had never been exposed to believe they had – and may have immunity to reinfection.

Accuracy in antibody testing is described by two measures: specificity and sensitivity.

If a test is highly specific, that means that it runs a very low-risk of reacting to antibodies to a different infection and is instead very exact at picking up antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19.

Its sensitivity is a measure of how infrequently a test fails to identify a patient who has definitively had coronavirus and should have developed antibodies to it.

Quest Diagnostics primarily uses Abbott’s antibody test, which is approved by the FDA and is 100 percent specific and 99.5 percent sensitive, according to its maker.

Its portal, QuestDirect, lets people find a blood-draw location near them, select and schedule a time to have the sample collected and analyzed for antibodies.

The company promises results within two days of having your blood drawn.

Quest is not offering diagnostic test for people who have not been diagnosed with coronavirus but think they may have the infection through their online ordering system.