‘You did a good job on her!’ Donald Trump praises Mike Pompeo over f-word rant at female NPR host

Donald Trump paused touting his new vision for the Middle East on Tuesday to praise Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for dropping a series of f-bombs to an NPR reporter who had asked him about the Ukraine.

‘That reporter couldn’t have done too good a job on you yesterday. I think you did a good job on her, actually,’ the president said, referring to Pompeo’s exchange with NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly.

Pompeo called Kelly into a private room to chew her out after she asked him about defending State Department employees like former Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. He shouted ‘do you think Americans care about Ukraine?’ after his aides angrily cut off an interview she was conducting with him for All Things Considered.

Pompeo was seen chuckling in the audience at the president’s praise for his actions.

Tensions between the radio network and the State Department remain high.

Foggy Bottom removed NPR’s diplomatic correspondent Michele Kelemen from Pompeo’s trip this week, which will include his first visit to the Ukraine. Kelemen was informed Monday she did not have a seat on the plane.

The State Department Correspondents’ Association said it seemed like the State Department was ‘retaliating’ for Kelly’s interview with Pompeo.

President Trump also threw his support behind abolishing NPR amid the increasingly nasty public row.

The president said ‘A very good question!’ on Monday as he retweeted Mark Levin, the conservative radio broadcaster, asking: ‘Why does NPR still exist?

‘We have thousands of radio stations in the U.S. Plus Satellite radio. Podcasts. Why are we paying for this big-government, Democrat Party propaganda operation.’

Direct federal funding represents less than 1 per cent of NPR’s budget.

In their back-and-forth, Pompeo did not deny threatening Kelly, repeatedly using the f-word, and demanding she point to Ukraine on a blank map.

Instead he complained that she had broken an agreement to go ‘off the record,’ which she said she never made, and not to ask about Ukraine, which she also said she had not agreed to.

On Monday emails published by the Washington Post cast significant doubt on Pompeo’s claim that Kelly had not agreed to ask about Ukraine.

The emails showed Katie Martin, a Republican operative who is Pompeo’s press aide, pleading with Kelly to stick to Iran and saying: ‘Know you just got back from Tehran so we would like to stick to Iran as the topic as opposed to jumping around. Is that something we can agree to?’

But Kelly replied: ‘I am indeed just back from Tehran and plan to start there. Also Ukraine. And who knows what the news gods will serve up overnight. I never agree to take anything off the table.’

Kelly had also revealed how Pompeo demanded she point to Ukraine on a blank map – of which he apparently has a supply in his private quarters at the State Department – and he used his statement to say: ‘Bangladesh is NOT Ukraine.’

He appeared to imply Kelly did not know the difference between the two countries, although his statement could also suggest that he does not know the difference himself.

Abolishing public funding for NPR, and its television equivalent PBS, has long been pushed by Republicans although it has never succeeded, even when the party has controlled both the House and the Senate.

NPR’s direct federal funding in 2018, the last year for which figures have been publishes, was $1.8 million out of total revenue of $232.7 million, but it also received grants from other federal sources, and some of the income it receives from member stations would have come from the federal government too.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which funds both NPR and PBS nationally, and a total of 1,406 local public radio and TV stations as well as program producers, receives $455 million annually, after the House declined the White House’s request to stop all its funding and the Senate ignored it.

The $455 million represents about 15% of all spending on public broadcasting, with sponsorship the largest single source.

Pompeo’s NPR crisis came as he heads to Ukraine this week, making his first trip to the country at the heart of President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

He will travel to Kiev as part of a five-nation tour of Europe and Central Asia.

Since November, Pompeo has twice canceled plans to visit Ukraine, most recently just after the New Year when developments with Iran forced him to postpone the trip. Pompeo will also visit Britain, as it finalizes its divorce from the European Union, along with Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Trump’s impeachment on charges of abuse of office and obstruction of Congress hinges on his policy toward Ukraine. Witnesses told House investigators that Trump wanted Ukraine to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son in return for releasing critical military aid to Ukraine.

And The New York Times received a leaked copy of an unpublished manuscript for a new book Bolton is writing, in which the former national security adviser claims the president told him he wanted to freeze military aid to Ukraine until the Eastern European nation helped with political investigations into his political rivals.

Trump has denied the charge.

‘I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book,’ he tweeted in response.

Pompeo has sought to stay above the impeachment fray and his stop in Ukraine will likely test his ability to continue to do so while leading diplomatic efforts to boost ties between Washington and Kiev that have been complicated by the process.

One of the impeachment witnesses, William Taylor, was until Jan. 1 the acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

Pompeo had appointed Taylor to the post over the summer to take over from Marie Yovanovitch, whose tour was abruptly cut short last May after Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph Giuliani made unsubstantiated allegations against her. Yovanovitch testified that Trump supporters had mounted a smear campaign against her.

Audio released by an attorney for Lev Parnas, one of Giuliani’s indicted sidekicks, on Saturday appears to show Trump ordering Yovanovitch’s firing at the urging of Parnas, who claimed Yovanovitch was telling people Trump would be impeached.

In the audio, recorded at an April 2018 fundraising dinner at the Trump Hotel in Washington D.C., Parnas appears to say, ‘The biggest problem there, I think where we need to start, is we gotta get rid of the ambassador. She’s still left over from the Clinton administration.’

Trump then appears to say, ‘Where? The ambassador to Ukraine?’

Parnas replies, ‘Yes. She’s basically walking around telling everybody ‘Wait, he’s gonna get impeached, just wait’.’

A few seconds later, Trump appears to say, ‘Get rid of her! Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. OK? Do it.’

During her testimony to House investigators during the impeachment inquiry, Yovanovitch denied ever saying Trump would be impeached.

Taylor departed Kiev just a day before Pompeo was to have arrived on his previously planned trip.

Pompeo responded testily on Friday when asked about Ukraine and Yovanovitch by Kelly.

Repeating a frequent talking point, he said the Trump administration had done more for Ukraine than President Barack Obama had done, including supplying the country with lethal defensive weaponry.

‘This administration has delivered the capability for the Ukrainians to defend themselves,’ he said. ‘President Obama showed up with MREs, we showed up with Javelin missiles. The previous administration did nothing to take down corruption in Ukraine. We’re working hard on that. We’re going to continue to do it.’

The Obama administration pushed Ukraine to do more to fight endemic corruption.

Asked about Yovanovitch, who is still employed by the State Department, Pompeo replied: ‘I’ll say only this: I have defended every State Department official. We have built a great team. I have defended every single person on this team. I have done what’s right for every single person on this team.’

Pompeo, a West Point graduate who left the Army as a captain after a spell as a tank commander in West Germany, where he rose to squadron maintenance manager, has previously been director of the CIA before becoming Donald Trump’s top diplomat.

Kelly has a master’s degree in European studies from Cambridge University.