Young Sheldon season 4: Will Iain Armitage carry on as Young Sheldon in the new series?

Fans of Young Sheldon are sad now the successful prequel to the original Big Bang Theory series has come to an end. Big Bang Theory featured Sheldon Cooper (played by Jim Parsons) as the main character and the prequel series stars Iain Armitage as a younger version of Sheldon. In Young Sheldon the titular character proved himself to be the child genius fans came to know and love. Young Sheldon airs on CBS and All4 and the third series has just finished airing.

The prequel series has gone down a hit with Big Bang fans as it explores characters from Sheldon’s past, including all of his family members. The third series is made up of a total of 20 episodes, and the final episode, called A Baby Tooth and the Egyptian God of Knowledge, airs today (April 16). Back in February 2019 CBS renewed the series for a third and fourth series, so fans know another series is on the way very soon. So far all three series have been released in September, and have been a year apart, so the new series is likely to drop in September 2020. The original Big Bang Theory series saw an adult Sheldon tell many anecdotes to his friends of his life as a child, and he revealed what his family was really like.

In the prequel series fans have been given insight into how Sheldon’s life really played out when he was a child, and it tells the story of his relationships with his parents and siblings. At the beginning of the show Sheldon is nine years old, and across the series fans have watched him grow into a sweet and handsome young man. Fans are curious to know how old Sheldon will be in the new series, and have wondered whether Armitage will be taking on the role again, or whether an older actor will be introduced. There have been no official cast updates for the new series as of yet, but Armitage has always expressed his love for playing Sheldon, so it is likely he will take on the role again. In the new series, Sheldon is likely to be about 11 years old, starting his first year at college as he continues his educational journey.

Armitage was born in July 2008, making him 11 years old, so he is the perfect age to carry on the role as a younger Sheldon. He most recently featured in a Stars in the House video, where he was reunited with the rest of the Young Sheldon cast in a video call during lockdown. The young star was seen showing off his juggling skills, with his on-screen sister Missy (Raegan Revord) and dad George (Lance Barber). Fans have been asking what aspects of Sheldon’s life will be focussed on in a new series, including the fact Sheldon’s dad dies when he is 14. Sheldon also receives his first doctorate when he is just 16 and he spent a year as a visiting professor at a university in Germany.

Viewers are wondering whether season four will touch on his dad’s death, which adult Sheldon refers to in the Big Bang Theory. They have also questioned whether the new series will see Sheldon achieve academic success, and whether this will upset his older brother Georgie (Montana Jordan) who has always been jealous of him. His siblings are also likely to return in the new series, as Sheldon did not move into his own apartment until he was much older, so he is still likely to be at home a lot. Some new characters are likely to be introduced in season four as Sheldon is starting at a new school, so there will be a few new teachers appearing. However, there has been no more news on an updated cast list yet, so fans will have to watch out for any new names popping up. Fans hope Armitage will make a comeback, with one fan saying on Twitter: “I hope he does as no one else could ever fill those shoes. He is absolutely perfect as Young Sheldon. I hope the show goes on many, many more seasons. I just wish they would bring back Big Bang Theory also as it’s horrible thinking they no longer exist.”

