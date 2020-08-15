Your evening longread: Jared Kushner and his relationship with Trump

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Jared and Donald

A look at the relationship between Jared Kushner and Donald Trump, and why this writer believes Kushner has “become his father-in-law’s most dangerous enabler”.

(The Atlantic, approx 20 mins reading time)

Like many Americans, I’ve been watching Kushner for four years now, and I’ve asked myself this question: Why does he enable his father-in-law’s worst impulses? The answer, I believe, is embedded in the core of his biography. I’ve spent months studying Kushner’s personal history. This story is built on more than two dozen interviews, with current and former White House officials who have worked intimately with Kushner, as well as outside advisers whose wisdom he has sought, business associates, and old family friends. (Kushner himself declined to comment.)

Read all the Evening Longreads here>