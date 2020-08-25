Your evening longread: The influencer couple whose adoption fueled outrage

VERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

The Stauffers

YouTuber couple Myka and James Stauffer adopted a young child called Huxley to be part of their family. But after a few years, they un-adopted him so he could be adopted by another family. What happened, and what was the fallout?

(The Cut, approx 30 mins reading time)

Some viewers were sympathetic, but the video, which was posted in late May, also fueled outrage. The Stauffers lost thousands of subscribers, and Facebook and Instagram accounts sprung up demanding “Justice for Huxley” and “Cancel Myka & James Stauffer.” Brands that had worked with Myka to promote their products — including Fabletics, Suave, Danimals, and Playtex Baby — distanced themselves. They were even subject to a sheriff’s-office investigation after detractors suggested their other children might be endangered. In the kindest light, Myka, now 33, and James, 35, were painted as well-meaning but naïve parents who had gotten in over their heads; in the harshest, they were fame-hungry narcissists who’d exploited a child for clicks and profit only to discard him when caring for him proved too difficult.

