Your Nintendo account may have been hacked – here’s what you need to do

20 SHARES Share Tweet

Nintendo has today revealed that 160,000 accounts were compromised in latest hack

UPDATE 1: Nintendo has published an English version of its statement regarding today’s security breach.

Nintendo has noted that there has been no evidence that suggests its databases, servers or services have been hacked directly, suggesting the compromised information has come from elsewhere.

The statement reads:

“We would like to provide an update on the recent incidents of unauthorised access to some Nintendo Accounts.

“While we continue to investigate, we would like to reassure users that there is currently no evidence pointing towards a breach of Nintendo’s databases, servers or services. As one action in our ongoing investigation, we are discontinuing the ability to use a Nintendo Network ID to sign in to a Nintendo Account. All other options to sign-in to a Nintendo Account remain available.

“As a further precaution, we will soon contact users about resetting passwords for Nintendo Network IDs and Nintendo Accounts that we have reason to believe were accessed without authorisation.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Nintendo has confirmed today that roughly 160,000 Nintendo accounts have been hacked, and users’ data exposed as a result.

Over the last few days, users on social media have been reporting suspicious logins and unauthorised purchases appearing in their accounts.

Nintendo has issued a statement, revealing that login IDs and passwords “obtained illegally by some means other than our service” have been utilised since the beginning of April, resulting in hackers compromising Nintendo Network IDs (NNID).

Though nicknames, date of birth, country location data, and email addresses have been compromised by the hack, credit card and payment information seems to have been mostly safe – only a few users have noted fraudulent purchases being made in their name.

Users affected by the hack will be contacted via email.

As a result of the hack, Nintendo recommends users enable two-factor authentication on their accounts, and use a strong password that they do not use anywhere else to protect their accounts.

Nintendo revealed that it has reset people’s account passwords as a result of the breach, and will be asking people to reset them if they wish to use their NNID in the future.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and concern to our customers and related parties,” Nintendo stated in its post in Japanese.

“In the future, we will make further efforts to strengthen security and ensure safety so that similar events do not occur.”

Nintendo has disabled the ability to log into a main Nintendo Account through a NNID (3DS, Wii U and Wii consoles used these IDs for logins, whereas the most recent console – the Switch – instead uses a Nintendo Account system).

This Account system and NNIDs are no longer compatible, as of today.

We’ll keep you updated as more information is announced.