Your Windows 10 laptop is probably slower than Apple’s newest iPad

IF YOU own a Windows 10 laptop then this could be a pretty embarrassing read… Apple is claiming its newest iPad probably outclasses your machine when it comes to sheer speed and performance. Ouch.

Apple has just unveiled its newest iPad Pro, complete with a Magic Keyboard accessory that totes a backlit keyboard and trackpad support. The tablet also comes with a new camera system, improved display and, you guessed it, a boatload of horsepower. The new iPad Pro appears to be Apple’s most direct attempt yet to go toe-to-toe with traditional Windows laptops. In fact, it only took the firm a couple sentences in its press release announcing the product to throw punches Microsoft’s way. Discussing its new iPad Pro yesterday, the American tech titan said: “Apple today announced its most advanced iPad Pro. Now with the A12Z Bionic chip, iPad Pro is faster and more powerful than most Windows PC laptops.”

That’s really as direct as it gets. Apple believes the A12Z Bionic powering the new iPad is a serious performance champion. The A12Z Bionic is an eight-core CPU that has an enhanced thermal architecture and tuned performance controllers, making it the fastest chipset Apple has ever put in its tablet series. The firm claims the silicon should breeze through demanding tasks that could leave Windows 10 laptops chugging and spitting out hot air like 4K video editing or designing 3D models. Of course, it’s not just the blisteringly fast processor inside the new iPad Pro that makes it a more viable alternative to a Windows 10 laptop. The device also boasts native trackpad support for the first time with Apple’s new Magic Keyboard, that’ll be sold separately of course.

The addition of a trackpad is certainly what many Apple fans have been waiting for. And with the likes of USB-C support, an intuitive Files app and up to 1TB of storage, it’s safe to say the iPad has never been in a better place to be a true productivity king. Apple has said trackpad support should work seamlessly with all the apps you’re used to. Most importantly though, the functionality gives users a degree of control that simply didn’t exist before. Explaining the addition, the Cupertino firm said: “Trackpad support in iPadOS is designed to work great with the apps customers use every day. From smoothly scrolling through web pages in Safari and photo libraries in Photos, to precisely editing text in Notes and quickly viewing and organising your email in Mail, it’s a joy to use a trackpad with iPad.