‘You’ve got a friend in me’: Tom Hanks sends letter to bullied boy called Corona

TOM HANKS SENT a typewriter and a letter to a young Australian boy who wrote to him to say that he was being bullied because his name is Corona.

The boy, named Corona De Vries, received a Corona-brand typewriter from the Hollywood star, who tested positive for Covid-19 alongside his wife Rita Wilson in March.

Hanks was treated in Queensland before returning to the US.

Corona wrote to Hanks asking him if he was okay. He also said that people at his school called him ‘coronavirus’, which made him “sad and angry”.

In response, Hanks replied to Corona to thank him, saying that the letter made him and his wife “feel wonderful”.

“Thank you for being such a good friend – friends make their friends feel good when they are down”.

[email protected] has written a heart-felt letter to a young Helensvale boy named Corona. The 8-year-old was being bullied at school and decided to write to the Hollywood superstar and his wife @RitaWilson, after they were diagnosed with Coronavirus. https://t.co/6l2nzFJNn5 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/H02WF2dRCx — 7NEWS Gold Coast (@7NewsGoldCoast) April 23, 2020

Source: 7NEWS Gold Coast/Twitter

Alongside the letter, Hanks sent on the typewriter to Corona. “You know, you are the only person I’ve ever known to have the name Corona – like the ring around the sun, a crown,” he wrote.

Hanks had posted a photo of the Corona typewriter on Instagram in March.

“I thought this typewriter would suit you. I had taken it to the Gold Coast, and now, it is back – with you.”

In reference to the much-loved Toy Story films Hank starred in, he wrote: “P.S. You got a friend in Me!”.