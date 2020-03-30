Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 news is coming next week, says reliable leaker

ZELDA Breath of the Wild 2 news begins today with rumours that an update on BoTW 2 could at last be coming next week.
Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 fans could soon be finding out more details about the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch games. The last time Switch fans heard official word from Nintendo about Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 was when BoTW 2 was first announced back at E3. Since then there’s been no new trailer or screenshot drops for BoTW 2, with all Zelda fans going on being the initial Breath of the Wild 2 trailer.
But this could all be about to change soon with an update on The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 expected next week.
As reported on in a post by KitGuru, a reliable source has said a Nintendo Direct featuring Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 and Metroid is coming next week.
The leak comes courtesy of a Twitter user that correctly revealed that E3 2020 was going to be cancelled before anyone else.
The leaker said the new Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 info will be dropping in a new Nintendo Direct along with a teaser about a upcoming Metroid game.
This isn’t the first time that Switch fans have been told a proper Nintendo Direct is coming soon.
Recently VentureBeat reported that a Nintendo Direct would be happening during the week beginning Monday March 23.
This report from VB also correctly predicted the Indie Direct that happened this month and correctly called the week that it was going to air.
Which could lend weight to the claims they made about a full-fat Nintendo Direct also happening in March.
The VB article said: “The next Nintendo Direct is in the works. The publisher hasn’t confirmed the event yet, but it’s in the final stages of putting the video presentation together.
“That’s based on what we’re hearing as well as some other indicators. Expect a Nintendo Direct soon.
“The company is penciling in one of its indie showcases (like the one it released around GDC 2019) for next week — likely March 18. A full, general Direct will follow soon after — likely March 26.”
After the Nintendo Indie World stream was announced they updated their article to say: “Nintendo has confirmed an Indie World Showcase for 10 a.m. Pacific time on March 17 (which is March 18 in Japan).”
Anticipation is high for the next Nintendo Direct for a number of reasons, one of these being the long wait since the last broadcast.
The last time the House of Mario held a full fat Nintendo Direct was back in September – almost 200 days ago, so fans are eager for news.
Another reason is the Switch release schedule for 2020, with only a handful of exclusives confirmed as coming to the console this year.
Which has led fans to thinking that Ninty has a number of surprise announcements up its sleeve that could feature in a Direct.
Games rumoured to be coming to the Switch in 2020 include Metroid Prime 4, Pikmin 4, Mario Kart 9, a new Paper Mario game and more Wii U ports.
Elsewhere Nintendo leaker Emily Rogers gave their prediction for the Switch software line-up for this year.
And they predicted 2020 would be a great year for replaying old games and appeared to tease a new Mario game would be inbound.
Rogers tweeted: “My overall expectations for Switch software this year:
“Good year to be a plumber. Solid year to be an RPG fan. (Xenoblade, BravelyDefault2).
“INSANE year to re-play old games (HD remasters, deluxe ports, remakes). Decent year for more casual games. (AC = casual)”.