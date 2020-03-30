Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 news is coming next week, says reliable leaker

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 fans could soon be finding out more details about the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch games. The last time Switch fans heard official word from Nintendo about Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 was when BoTW 2 was first announced back at E3. Since then there’s been no new trailer or screenshot drops for BoTW 2, with all Zelda fans going on being the initial Breath of the Wild 2 trailer.

But this could all be about to change soon with an update on The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 expected next week.

As reported on in a post by KitGuru, a reliable source has said a Nintendo Direct featuring Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 and Metroid is coming next week.

The leak comes courtesy of a Twitter user that correctly revealed that E3 2020 was going to be cancelled before anyone else.

The leaker said the new Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 info will be dropping in a new Nintendo Direct along with a teaser about a upcoming Metroid game.

This isn’t the first time that Switch fans have been told a proper Nintendo Direct is coming soon.

Recently VentureBeat reported that a Nintendo Direct would be happening during the week beginning Monday March 23.

This report from VB also correctly predicted the Indie Direct that happened this month and correctly called the week that it was going to air.